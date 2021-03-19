THE SALVATION ARMY OF HIGH POINT BUILDING DAMAGED BY TORNADO

HIGH POINT, NC (March 18, 2021) – The Salvation Army Worship Center and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is currently assessing damage to their building following the tornadic activity occurring in High Point Thursday afternoon.
“Our main priority is safety, and we are grateful that no one was hurt,” explains Captain Lars-Otto Ljungholm, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of High Point. “There is significant damage to our building, but our community is strong and supportive so we are confident that we will reopen soon.”
Upon initial assessment, The Salvation Army building received extensive damage to the roof, leaking inside the worship center chapel and kitchen, destruction to the surrounding fence, fallen light poles, downed trees, cracked siding and ripped flags. A brand-new shed recently purchased by The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to house outdoor yard equipment was shifted off of the foundation damaging the ramp and possibly building structure. Further investigation will take place on Friday morning.
“We were blessed that all children and staff were not in the building at the time this significant damage occurred,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. “Anything damaged can be repaired or replaced, and we hope that any interruption in services will be minimal.”
The Salvation Army of High Point would like to thank the High Point Police Department, The High Point Fire Department, and the City of High Point for their quick response and countless hours of work to remove the large tree blocking our property entrance and deactivate fallen power lines at William Booth Garden Apartments.
