Supporting Families During COVID-19
HIGH POINT, N.C., October 2020 – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point has been awarded a grant for $100,000.00 to provide temporary remote learning support for working families in our community.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point provides a remote learning site serving up to 100 children who need a safe place to participate in remote learning while schools are closed to in-person instruction during Plan B .
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is one of 116 organizations with 287 sites that have been approved for the grant; together these organizations will serve about 14,000 students across the state.
Governor Cooper signed HB 1105, Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0, into law on Sept. 4; in part, this allocates $19.85 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for qualifying community-based organizations (CBOs) across the North Carolina. Per the legislation, the NC Alliance of YMCAs is administering the grant program that enables CBOs such as YMCAs, YWCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, county and municipal parks and recreation departments, and other qualifying organizations in North Carolina to apply for funding to recoup expenses related to remote learning support.
“We are honored to serve community organizations by administering these funds in accordance with federal guidelines,” said Sheree Thaxton Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. “We’re grateful for our legislators and governor providing a path for community organizations statewide to meet the critical need of remote learning sites for students and to provide funding from the federal COVID-19 relief funding relief to support so many organizations in providing this support to families.”
“Remote learning has presented challenges to the whole family, not just the student that is being educated in a new way,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. “Parents who can go back to work, have had to choose between work and staying home to help their children navigate a tough system. By opening this remote learning site, we are able to provide assistance to the children and the peace of mind to the parents knowing their children are in a safe caring environment while they work.”
A list of the organizations that were approved for the grants is available at www.ncymcaalliance.org.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.
