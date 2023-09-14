WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPT. 14, 2023)— The Rotary Club of Winston-Salem, one of the oldest rotary clubs in the State of North Carolina, has announced its upcoming slate of officers for 2023-2024. Lisa Parrish, Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of the Carolinas, will serve as President. David Barksdale, CEO and President of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, will serve as President-Elect. The Club’s Secretary will be Kurt Sanders, an attorney with Kurtz Whitley Guy Sanders & Rainey, PLLC. David Hinton, CPA PA will serve as Club Treasurer and Kurt Gehsmann, Chief Financial Officer of the Winston-Salem Dash, will serve as Assistant Treasurer.
The Rotary Club of Winston-Salem was founded in 1915 by 24 local businessmen and today includes public and elected officials, university administrators, educators, non-profit leaders, ministers, and prominent businesspeople. It meets weekly at the Benton Convention Center to become better informed about community programs, initiatives, and services. Its members provide thousands of volunteer hours each year in the community both individually and collectively. Through a local benevolent fund, the Club distributed over $26,000 to 22 local organizations in 2023. The Rotary Club of Winston-Salem is part of Rotary International which has 1.4 million members worldwide, awards over $300 million in global service initiatives, and has clubs in over 160 countries.
The Rotary Club of Winston-Salem meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center at 301 West Fifth Street. For more information visit rotaryclubofwinstonsalem.com.
