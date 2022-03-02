The Right to Fight: City honors one of the first Black Marines

On February 15, Greensboro City Council approved a resolution honoring the late Corporal John R. Thompson, one of the first Black men allowed to serve in the Marines since the American Revolution.
In 1776, a slave named Keto defied his master to become the first African American in the Continental Marines. Over a dozen more joined before the war was over, but in 1796, Secretary of War James McHenry ordered that “No Negro, Mulatto, or Indian is to be recruited.” In 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation allowed Black men into the Army and the Navy, but the Marine Corps excluded them until President Roosevelt issued Executive Order 8802 in 1941.
In 1942, the first Black Marine recruits in almost 150 years arrived at Montford Point in Jacksonville, N.C., where they were not allowed to cross the railroad tracks into Camp LeJeune and endured racist epithets by their white drill instructors. In 1943, Thompson, a high school student from Kannapolis whose parents had been South Carolina sharecroppers, became one of them.
“It’s wonderful that we have heroes among us,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who then began reading aloud a resolution honoring the service and contributions of longtime Greensboro resident, Thompson, who passed away on January 12 at the age of 96.
“The first African American Marines, known as the Montford Point Marines, were trailblazers with an enduring historical legacy,” said Vaughan.
She described how, one year after the base was established, the teenaged Thompson enlisted in hopes of earning a college degree through the GI Bill and “cemented his name into history.”
She described how Thompson joined the boxing team, became a drill instructor, and had to cut trees in a snake-infested swamp to build wooden barracks for frontline combat marines during the Allied battle in Saipan.
The resolution also stated that “Mr. Thompson and other Montford Point Marines fought for the right to fight and proved their abilities while serving with distinction during World War 2 and other battles, yet faced discrimination and racism in a segregated South.” It described how he was honorably discharged in 1946 and attended technical school in Durham, and graduated from what is now North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering and industrial education.
After noting his “distinguished thirty-year teaching career in the Guilford County Public Schools,” it described how, in 2011, President Barack Obama signed a law awarding all Montford Point Marines the Congressional Gold Medal for their service and sacrifice during World War 2, with Thompson receiving his bronze replica in a special ceremony in 2012 in Washington, DC.
A visibly moved Sharon Hightower read the rest of the resolution, which noted Fleetwood Howell, Joseph Dungee, Truman Boone, and William T. Rankin Jr. as other Montford marines with Greensboro connections. The resolution concluded by recognizing “the many contributions of Mr. John R. Thompson” and “the tremendous historical impact that Montford Point Marines made in the City of Greensboro, the State of North Carolina, the United States of America, and worldwide.”
The resolution was moved by Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, seconded by Hightower, and passed 9-0. Hightower then called Mrs. Christina Thompson and her sons Tony and Van, who were seated in the gallery, to the podium. “Thank you so much for sharing your husband and your father with us,” said Vaughan.
“Thank you so very much for just being here and honoring him,” said Mrs. Thompson, “and thank you for those who came to the last moments.”
District 2’s Goldie Wells stated that “Mrs. Thompson has been a faithful member of the Citizens for Environmental Justice” and expressed gratitude “for all the things you have done behind the scenes and the wonderful things that your husband did for our country.”
“I’ve been to your house and sat and talked and I was saddened to see Mr. Thompson pass,” Hightower said, tears visible on her face. “He was such a fine gentleman at 96 years young. We thank him for his service to the United States, his state, and our community. We will continue to talk, but thank you for sharing his life with us.”
Thompson was one of the last surviving Montford Point Marines with Triad connections.
Howell, a Greensboro native, served in Guam from 1943 until 1946 and was discharged at the rank of corporal before going on to A&T to earn a certificate in tailoring. He later took a job in the University Bookstore as a manager where he worked until retirement. Howell died in 2012 at the age of 93.
Dungee, also a Greensboro native, enlisted in 1946 and trained at Montford Point, as African Americans were still excluded from Camp LeJeune. He went on to fight in Korea and served for 28 years. He then returned to Greensboro and worked at Duke Power Company. He died in 2014 at the age of 86. His News & Record obituary did not list his rank at the time of his 1966 Honorable Discharge.
Burlington’s Sgt. John Phoenix served for 22 years, fighting in World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam. “We went through hell and brimstone at Montford Point,” said Phoenix to McClatchy Newspapers in 2012. Phoenix died in 2014 at the age of 85.
Corporal Clero Florence was stationed in Guam from 1943 to 1946. In 2012, he told WFMY that, upon his discharge, “I was happy and proud. I thought things would be different because I served the country. People were still mean and we would get spit on in uniform.” Florence died at his home in Green Level, N.C. in 2019 at the age of 95.
Executive Order 8802, which led to the creation of Camp Montford Point, was partially the result of pressure brought on President Franklin D. Roosevelt by civil rights activists. Philip Randolph and Walter White, whose planned March on Washington to protest racial discrimination was suspended after the order was issued.
In 1941, Marine Corps commander General Thomas Holcomb expressed anger at being forced to accept Black recruits. “If it were a question of having 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negros, I would rather have the whites.” A timeline at usmcmuseum.com quotes Montford Point Marine Sergeant Carrel Reavis as recalling “Camp LeJeune had barracks but we had cardboard huts located in the backwoods, amid water snakes and bears.”
Despite racist outrage, 20,000 Black Marines received basic training between 1942 and 1949, when Montford Point Camp was decommissioned after President Truman’s Executive Order 9981 ended military segregation. In 1974, the site was renamed Camp Johnson in honor of Sgt. Maj. Gilbert H. “Hashmark” Johnson, a Marine legend and one of the first Black men to become a drill instructor. It remains the only Marine Corps installation named after an African American. A memorial to the Montford Point Marines was dedicated there in 2016.
Last week, YES! Weekly reached out to Vaughan for comment on how she came to introduce the resolution honoring Corporal Thompson. Vaughan explained she had been contacted by Tammy Williamson, President of the Triangle/Triad Chapter 38 of the Montford Point Marine Association Inc.
“Tammy had reached out to me to see if there was a way to honor the Montford Point Marines. She was thinking of naming a street or something along that line. As we talked about Mr. Thompson, I thought his story was so impactful, and he had recently passed and it was Black History Month, and thus the appropriate time for his life and legacy to be acknowledged. We will continue to think of a way to honor the Marines. We have heroes that walk among us every day, and sometimes we don’t appreciate that.”
Hightower put YES! Weekly in touch with Williamson, who explained that she had moved to Burlington after retiring from the Marine Corps in 2012.
“I saw one morning in the Burlington Times-News that John Phoenix had written a letter telling them that he was a Montford Point Marine. I was like, wow, I never knew this history was in my backyard. So, I went by his house, and we talked and there was a connection, and we started finding other Montford Point Marines.”
Williamson said she was shocked to learn that Phoenix had only a 30% Veteran’s Disability Rating, which in 2022 would be only $522.39 a month, and would have been even less then. “And Mr. Thompson wasn’t receiving anything.”
Williamson said that, as she reached out to more and more Marine veterans, she found that “people don’t grasp what their grandfathers and great-uncles may have endured. These men went through hell and didn’t talk about it.”
She was contacted by a retired Marine named Derrick Boyd, now serving as a Fayetteville officer. Derrick’s father Samuel had also served in the Corps and had recently suffered several heart attacks. “Looking through his dad’s papers, he found out that his ailing father was Montford Point Marine. His dad never said anything about to him. He contacted me and we connected, and we jumped through hoops, and overnighted Samuel Boyd his gold medal replica, which he didn’t even know he’d been awarded in 2012.” Two months after receiving his medal, Samuel Boyd passed away in 2019 at the age of 93.
Williamson also became close to Thompson in his last years. “Unlike me, my dad had never served, but he had Alzheimer’s, and in helping me deal with it, Mr. Thompson and other Montford Marines were like a family to me, because I was able to rely on them and talk to them while I was dealing with that and trying to be there for my dad. Mr. Thompson was at my dad’s funeral. My dad never served, but he was a Marine’s father, and the Montford Point Marines continued to lead and were there for me and him, long after their service was over, they came out for family and community.”
Williamson said that one thing she knows that Thompson and Montford Point Marines would want is more support for her organization. “Everything we do is for them, but if you’re not a huge chapter, you get overlooked.”
Those who wish to donate to the Triangle/Triad Montford Point Marine Association can do so at nmpma38.org/Donate.
