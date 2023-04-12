– The Poetry Café will celebrate its 14-year anniversary in the city of Greensboro on Saturday, April 15, doors will open at 7 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space, located at 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro, N.C. The show will start at 8 p.m. The concept of The Poetry Café was cultivated by founder, Josephus Thompson III, North Carolina poet, educator, author, and spoken word coach in 2009.
Since the launch of The Poetry Cafe, it has garnered 25,000 attendees from across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida.The Poetry Café is a monthly open mic event in Greensboro that gives artists an opportunity to express themselves through any artistic expression such as spoken word, dance, and song. Throughout the evening, a live band and a vocalist will set the mood to assist performers. The event originated from Thompson’s poetry series, Reasons 2 Rhyme.
With the growth and expansion of The Poetry Cafe, Thompson is launching a syndicated radio show on Sunday, May 28, with WUNC Radio that is similar to the live version event that allows artists the opportunity to perform. The Poetry Cafe radio show will air every Sunday at 7 p.m. for poetry lovers.
“The Poetry Cafe has grown to great heights and I am excited about celebrating 14 years in the Greensboro community,” said Thompson. “This platform will always be the perfect space to celebrate the authentic talents of artists who want to perform.”
For more information about The Poetry Café and to purchase tickets, please visit https://josephusiii.com/.
