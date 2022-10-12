Triad residents are used to The Pony Express, or United States Postal Service, bringing them their mail and packages, but this month they can count on carriers to also bring them hope and awareness.
What started as a term of endearment has grown into a moment of awareness, support, and solidarity for breast cancer survivors and those in the struggle. Breast cancer is a leading form of cancer in women with one in eight women diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. According to The National Breast Cancer Foundation, it is estimated that “approximately 30 percent of all new women’s cancer diagnoses will be related to breast cancer” in 2022.
The site goes on to say, “an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.”
Following a call from her husband’s supervisor, Yolanda Jackson made it her personal mission to crank out as many pink shirts as she could for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Her husband, Thomas, has worked for the post office for 22 years and she has done specialty shirts for the business before. Using a crafting machine her daughter bought her last year, following the loss of her job, Jackson went to work to make sure that carriers who wanted a shirt would be covered.
“I was excited about the opportunity. I have family members who have had breast cancer so to be able to make those shirts for them to support people who suffer from this was really exciting,” she said.
Jackson made up an order form for her husband to take to work. The response was an unexpected one.
“His supervisor ran out of copies of the order form because there were so many people who were really interested in getting one,” she said. I was like ‘wow. Okay I need to get on this.’”
Jackson purchased the shirts, printed out a couple of designs, and when the supervisor approved the design, she got to work. In total, 75 people ordered shirts from Thomas’s West Side station, off West Market Street in Greensboro.
“I included a breast cancer awareness bracelet in their package and made sure it was presented really nice,” she said.
Thomas and his colleagues decided to wear their shirts on the first Monday of October. He said that he knows it was a lot on his wife to single-handily create so many shirts but it was nice.
“They showed up to work and showed out.”
Thomas said that the feedback has been great. It has also been an act of solidarity for one of his coworkers.
“We had one coworker that went through it. My wife said let’s do something special for Kare and I said that’s cool.”
A proud Thomas said seeing the act of his wife’s hard work and the joy it brought to others was overwhelming.
“It felt good to look around and see everyone wearing those shirts. We have three different zones at our station and everybody has a shirt. It was great.”
Jackson created a special basket for her with an extra shirt, a cup, and a few other knick-knacks.
“It was kind of surreal to see everyone in their shirts. It was really nice to see the pictures,” she said.
Carriers will continue to wear their shirts throughout the month of October and Jackson is busy making more after receiving requests from the city’s USPS Bulk Center.
“One of my girlfriends works out at the bulk center and she ordered a shirt. People saw her wearing it and I’ve gotten some orders from there. It has kind of spread a bit. Everyone is trying to get one and show support.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an estimated 42,550 women will die from breast cancer in the nation this year with a woman being diagnosed, on average, every two minutes. There are currently almost 4 million breast cancer survivors in the nation. While it is rare, men can also get breast cancer. “In 2022, an estimated 2,710 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. and approximately 530 men will die from breast cancer,” according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
For Jackson, what ultimately started as a hobby and a small request for her husband has turned into a thriving initiative surrounded by awareness.
“I really don’t want it to stop here. There are so many cancers that people deal with and each month is dedicated to something. If I could do something like this every month, showing support for people who are actually dealing with these diseases, that would be great for me.”
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.