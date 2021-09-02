Winston-Salem, NC – The Ministers’ Conference of Winston Salem & Vicinity is calling on all faith leaders to join together in prayer for our Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools, the families of the victims at Mount Tabor Highschool, students, parents, school staff and teachers, first responders, and medical providers, law enforcement, and the Winston Salem, Forsyth Community Thurs., Sept. 2, 2021, at 4 p.m.
On Sept. 1, 2021, the WS / FC schools district and our city were shaken by a school shooting and the loss of life of a student at Mount Tabor Highschool. In the aftermath of this sad news, the MCWSV calls clergy to unite in a city-wide virtual prayer vigil today. We invite you to join us today, September 2, 2021, at 4 pm. The virtual prayer vigil will be streaming live on Facebook. Zoom Meeting ID 851 3047 2429 or Dial 646 558 8656
