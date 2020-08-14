Sun., Aug. 16, 2020. The MCWSV would like to show their support and bring awareness to the senseless violence by rallying behind MOMGV and the communities that have been traumatized by the daily acts of violence.
Winston-Salem, NC – The Ministers' Conference of Winston Salem and Vicinity will participate in the Stop the Violence Hearse Procession and Stop the Violence Rally on Sun., Aug. 16, 2020.
The MCWSV is honored to stand together with the Mothers of the Murdered of Gun Violence, Funeral Directors, Community Organizers, City of Winston Salem, Law Enforcement, and take a stand against the continuing violent gun crimes and deaths we witness daily in the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
We are encouraging the community to be a part of this opportunity to symbolically embrace these mothers and family members of the victims of gun violence and stand together to denounce the senseless violence that is attempting to overrun our neighborhoods.
The hearse processional will stage at the Bowman Gray Stadium East Lot at 3:30 pm and proceed at 4:00 pm. We invite the clergy to participate by sending a church van to join the processional and represent local churches' collective voice to Stop the Violence!
