MCWSV response to the brutal death of Mr. George Floyd
Winston-Salem, NC -- The Ministers’ Conference of Winston Salem and Vicinity expresses outrage concerning the public murder of Mr. George Floyd by police on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
We have often witnessed how law enforcement officers are quick to use excessive force when confronted with even the most mundane of situations involving minorities. Because of the senseless death of Mr. Floyd, many citizens are protesting to call for immediate change to end these deadly violent encounters at the hands/knee of their local law enforcement. For more than eighty years, the MCWS&V has demanded justice and change concerning how the police treat minorities and will continue to speak out against injustices like this incident.
We are weary of marching and protesting as our call for change and equality continues to render no solution of unprejudiced reformed systems and laws. How many cell phones images must we witness of unnecessary and unwarranted violence by police officers exacted upon defenseless and restrained persons of color?
A crime like this done by sworn-in law enforcement officers must be addressed immediately without any hidden disparity to preserve the public trust. The heartless, inhumane manner in which the police dealt with Mr. George Floyd Monday, May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis substantiates countless previous examples of distrust between minority communities and the police force. When a man is publicly deprived of the right to life and expedient medical care by the very entity proclaiming to “Protect and Serve,” the community must demand justice be served.
The MCWS&V stands steadfast in solidarity and prayer with the universal family of Mr. Floyd. May his living nor his dying not be in vain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.