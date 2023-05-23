The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Something Rotten!, with music & lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, on Friday, June 9, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held June 10-11, 15-18 & 22-25. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but find themselves stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells a future where theatrical productions involve singing, dancing, and acting – all at the same time – Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! This wild and hilarious comedy opened on Broadway in 2015 and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
“From our first peck at the script, I could tell this cast would be hard to beat,” quipped Director Katie Jo Icenhower. “Not only are they eggs-cellent performers, but they are also a bunch of comedi-hens who crack each other up with lots of yolks. Everyone has come out of their shell, and these birds of a feather flock together. Rehearsals weren’t always over easy, but we scrambled to whip up this challenging show. On our opening Fry-day, the audience will get a sunny-side up treat!”
Something Rotten! will be directed and choreographed by Katie Jo Icenhower, with Dan Dodson as music director. This Robot Dreams will design the set, with lighting design by Daniel Alvarez. Frenchie Laverne will design the costumes. Kevin Hampton will stage manage the production, assisted by Emily Hungerford. The cast is as follows:
Nathan Sebens - Nick Bottom
I’zaah Gray-Jones - Nigel Bottom
Seph Schonekas - Nostradamus
Jackson Barnes - The Minstrel
Emily Ultan - Bea
Keri Small - Portia
Hal Roberts - Shakespeare
Ralph Shaw - Brother Jeremiah
Clark Pinyan - Shylock
Logan Cox - Robin/Ensemble
Jared Kuhn - Tom Snout/Ensemble
Zach Pfrimmer - Peter Quince/Ensemble
Noah Goldstein - Snug/Ensemble
Glenn Otterbacher - Horatio/Ensemble
Ron Pelkey - Master of the Justice/ Ensemble
Markie McRae - Francis/Ensemble
Scott Icenhower, Katie Muckenfuss, Lydia Hudgens, Rebecca Stanifer, Nina Sheridan, Angela Huie, Sarah Jenkins, Demetria Hale, Mimi Emmerich - Ensemble
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, June 9, beginning at 6:30 pm.
Something Rotten! runs approximately two hours and 35 minutes long, including one 15-minute intermission. It is appropriate for all ages.
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
