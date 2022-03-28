The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Out of Order
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Ray Cooney’s British farce, Out of Order, April 8-10 & 14-17 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. There is an additional Saturday matinee on April 16 at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm.
When Tory Junior Minister Richard Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane, a secretary for the Opposition, things don't go quite as planned - starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room’s sash window. With the help of Richard’s well-intentioned private secretary, George Pigden, Willey improvises a tangled web of lies in order to protect his political career and his marriage. As the evening progresses - and a series of unwanted guests show up - the stories get wilder and the situation goes from bad to worse to uproarious.
Out of Order will be directed by Jim McKeny. Bland Wade will design the set, with lighting design by Shawn Hooper. Ashley Magoffin will design the costumes and Alexandra Rousseau will serve as properties director. Kevin Hampton will stage manage the production, assisted by Taylor Hargrove. The cast is as follows:
Drew Baker – The Body
Daniel Becker – George Pigden
Angela Chance – The Maid
Matthew Cravey – The Waiter
Jordan Googe – Ronnie Worthington
Charlie Lovett – Richard Willey
Janice Lovett – Pamela Willey
Mark March – The Manager
Jessica Perry – Jane Worthington
Emily Ultan – Gladys Foster
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, April 8, beginning at 6:30 pm. Out of Order runs approximately two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 15+.
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
