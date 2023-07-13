The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Offers Backstage Dresser Workshop
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will offer another in its series of “how to” workshops with Dressing: The Art of the Quick Change on Saturday, July 15, at 10 am. The workshop will be held at the Reynolds Place Theatre in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Everyone is welcome (ages 15+) and no experience is necessary. Sign-ups are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling (336) 725-4001.
This hands-on workshop will be both fun and informative for anyone who has ever wondered how an actor can leave the stage in one costume and come back almost immediately in another one – or as a different character altogether! Volunteers Sabrina Soltanis, Kristina Ebbink, and Ruan Walker will lead the class, discussing the role dressers play backstage, helping actors with their costumes and wigs, and then teaching participants some of the “magic tricks” that make up a successful quick change. This free, 2-hour class is for adults & teens 15+.
All LTWS “How To” Workshops are designed for the community and no previous experience is required to participate. While there is no cost for any of the workshops, space is limited, so reservations are required. To RSVP, please visit www.LTofWS.org or call (336) 725-4001.
