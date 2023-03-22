The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is excited to announce its expanded 89th Season, which showcases five plays and two musicals between September 2023 and June 2024. Additionally, the Spotlight Series will return, this time shining the light on two plays by female playwrights. With a broad array of shows, this season will have volunteers and patrons alike “Making Moments” as they enjoy everything from hilarious comedy hijinks and mesmerizing poignant dramas to show-stopping musicals.
The Little Theatre’s 89th Season will open with Steve Martin’s The Underpants, adapted from the German farce by Carl Sternheim. This play is a comedic satire about marital mischief, as only Steve Martin could write it (September 8-10 & 14-17, 2023; Hanesbrands Theatre). In October, a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his accountant concoct a flop as the perfect financial swindle. Their plan, however, gets entirely out of hand when their magnum opus becomes a hit in the musical comedy The Producers, with book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan and music & lyrics by Mel Brooks (October 20-22, 26-29 & November 2-5, 2023; Hanesbrands Theatre).
The holidays will fill you with cheer when The Little Theatre presents the return of New York Times bestselling novelist and Winston-Salem local Charlie Lovett’s sold-out adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol (December 7-10 & 1417, 2023; Reynolds Place Theatre).
The season will continue in 2024 with the comedic drama, Trouble in Mind, by Alice Childress. Set in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind is a provocative and amusing drama about the complications of race and art that followsWiletta Mayer, a talented black actress who finally lands a role in a Broadway play, only to realize it may not be the role of her dreams (February 16-18 & 22-25, 2024; Hanesbrands Theatre).
In March, the theatre company will present Charlie Lovett’s world premiere adaptation of Escaping Dreamland, based on his novel of the same name. In this extraordinary story of friendship, three aspiring writers confront the secrets they have kept from one another as they explore the vibrant city at their doorstep, from the Polo Grounds to Coney Island’s Dreamland (March 15-17, 2024; Hanesbrands Theatre).
Continuing the season in May, The Little Theatre will bring Ripcord by David Lindsey-Abaire to the stage. This is a thrilling tale of two senior women who become entangled in an intense rivalry that escalates into a deadly game of one-upmanship as they compete for the best room at their senior living facility (May 10-12 & 16-19, 2024; Hanesbrands Theatre).
The season will conclude with the inspiring jukebox musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with book by Douglas McGrath and music and lyrics by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. From Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice, to Carole King, one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history, this musical takes you on the ride of a lifetime (June 7-9, 13-16 & 20-23, 2024; Hanesbrands Theatre).
Our Spotlight Series returns this season, shining a light on female playwrights Katori Hall and Amy Herzog. Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop reimagines the final night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (January 19-21, 2024; Mountcastle Forum). Amy Herzog’s Belleville follows the story of Zack and Abby, an American married couple living in Paris,ready to start a new life together. They slowly drift apart when Abby begins to question her husband’s fidelity and sets out on a dangerous mission in search of answers (March 8-10, 2024; Mountcastle Forum).
The Little Theatre is offering an Anytime Pass, which includes 6 completely flexible tickets which are good for any of the shows in the 2023-24 Season, plus a ticket to our bonus production, Escaping Dreamland, for $130, plus taxes & fees, for adults, as well as a Premier Anytime Pass. Premier seats are aisle seats in rows A-G. With the Premier Anytime Pass, patrons will have first access to these popular seats. This package gives patrons 6 completely flexible tickets, good for any of the shows in our 2023-24 season, plus a ticket to our bonus production, Escaping Dreamland, for $145 (plus taxes & fees). Discounts are available for full-time students and seniors 65+. Additional benefits to purchasing either of these passes include discounts on additional single tickets and the ability to reserve seats before the general public. Single tickets, which will range from $11-27 (plus taxes & fees), will go on sale on August 14.
For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.LTofWS.org or call (336) 725-4001.
