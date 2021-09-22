Greensboro, NC, September 19, 2021 – The League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan voter guide—VOTE411.org—is now ready to be used by residents of Burlington and Jamestown as they prepare to cast their ballots in the Oct. 5 municipal primary. Early voting or one-stop voting has already begun.
VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information where citizens can learn about the policy positions of candidates on their ballot, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting location, confirm their Election Day polling place, and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.
VOTE411.org supports the commitment of the League of Women Voters to provide the information voters need to become empowered citizens. From the League’s founding in February 1920, it has been dedicated to the belief that citizens should play a critical role in our democracy. We hope our Jamestown and Burlington residents will utilize VOTE411.org to help them make a voting plan that works best for them and VOTE when they are ready.
The League of Women Voters is a grassroots nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office.
