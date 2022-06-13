THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF HIGH POINT NAMES 2022 SPIRIT OF THE LEAGUE AND MOST ACTIVE SUSTAINER AWARD WINNERS
High Point, NC – Each year the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its League year with a celebratory Annual Dinner. This year’s festivities took place in-person at the new Atrium event space at the J.H. Adams Inn and included the granting of the Junior League’s annual Spirit of the League and Most Active Sustainer Awards.
“Every year, the board of directors reviews several worthy nominations and has the challenge of selecting a winner for each of these awards,” says Rebecca McCarter, Past-President of the Junior League of High Point. “This year's recipients demonstrated exceptional volunteer action and collaboration. They lead by example and are stand out representatives of our organization."
The Junior League of High Point’s Spirit of the League Award recognizes an Active member who has contributed exceptional service through her efforts to go above and beyond to meet the needs of others. Our 2022 winner was Erin Stone. Erin demonstrated inspiring leadership as the Chair of our Membership Development Committee. Throughout the past year, Erin and her committee organized our monthly General Membership Meetings, as well as the organization’s educational and social events. Through her leadership, our members were again welcomed to in-person meetings that helped to foster the connection and community inherent in our organization. She also facilitated several collaborations with community partners that again allowed our League members to engage in and support the many business establishments in our area. Erin was meticulously organized and enthusiastically proactive in her role as Chair and did a fantastic job including her committee members in all phases of event planning and execution. Erin’s passion and energy were integral to making this an amazing League year.
“I’m honored to accept the Spirit of the League award for the 2021-2022 year,” says Erin Stone, Chair of our Membership Development Committee. “Serving as Membership Chair has given me the opportunity to get to know our members and understand what drives them to serve the League. Creating an inviting atmosphere that entices people to come to General Membership Meetings and JLHP events has been our goal this year. Thank you to Melina Bundy, Carissa Osborne, Caroline Georgiadis, and Macy Maness for your hard work this year, and thank you to Zafeira Paradis, JLHP Membership Team Leader, for guiding us through. It’s been my pleasure to serve on Membership this year and I look forward to serving as Board Secretary next year.”
The Junior League of High Point’s Most Active Sustainer Award recognizes the ongoing dedication to the Junior League by a Sustaining member. The winner demonstrates her pride for the Junior League by continuing to advance its mission and support its current initiatives. This year’s winner was Alisha Boger. Alisha served as the Chair of the Junior League of High Point’s Sustainer Board for two years and then, when needed reprised this leadership role. This included organizing the annual bake sale during the Uptowne Holiday Stroll. Alisha also advanced several other fundraising opportunities, including garnering donations from Pinnacle Financial Partners and encouraging the rental of our headquarters. Alisha also helped to facilitate continued communication and collaboration between the League’s Board of Directors and our large number of Sustainer members. She is always a positive and supporting role model and her leadership and experience within the League models a lifelong commitment to service for our Active members.
“What a sweet surprise to learn I received the Most Active Sustainer Award this year,” says Alisha Boger. “The Junior League of High Point has such a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the many learning opportunities I’ve received over the past 25 years as a member. We are so fortunate to have a Sustainer membership of ladies who continue to support this organization, as they see the value of the training provided, as well as the positive difference made in the High Point community. Thank you to the 2021-2022 Sustainer Board of Directors, which included Cindy Armfield, Rebecca Atwell, Edith Brady, Susan Culp, Holly Davis, Shay Edwards, Nancy Laney, Rena Norcross and Nancy Warburton.”
About The Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: “The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
