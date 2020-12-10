High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point (JLHP) hosted their annual Crock-Pot Cooking Class in partnership with the Salvation Army of High Point. The event is an educational workshop designed to meet the nutritional needs of young mothers and their families. The class included a tutorial on healthy eating and a demonstration on how to use a Crock-Pot to provide affordable, nutritious and hearty meals for a family. At the conclusion of this class, each attendee received her own Crock-Pot. The Crock-Pots provided at this event were funded by a generous grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
“This program is a great example of how the Junior League partners with other local organizations to improve our community,” says Junior League High Point president, Rebecca McCarter. “Our trained volunteers utilized grant funding from Greater High Point Food Alliance to provide a learning opportunity and a nutritious meal to residents of the Salvation Army of High Point’s Fred Alexander Center of Hope. The generosity of the grant allows us to offer another workshop next year, as well.”
The Junior League of High Point strives to be a catalyst for community change by empowering its members who are passionately focused on the health, education, and welfare of women and children in our community.
About the Junior League of High Point:
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit their website at www.jlhp.org.
