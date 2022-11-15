The Junior League of High Point Hosts Annual Kids in the Kitchen Program
High Point, NC – The Junior League of High Point (JLHP) recently partnered with the Salvation Army of High Point and the Millis Regional Health Education Center to host another successful Kids in the Kitchen program. This event serves local youth and focuses on healthy eating and living. This year, the Kids in the Kitchen program consisted of a three-part workshop in which children participated in an exercise program, a nutrition tutorial, and a healthy cooking class. We emphasized simple changes children and their families can make to add nutritional value to their meals and the importance of exercise for optimal physical and mental health. At the end of the event, each child received a goodie bag filled with healthy snacks and exercise equipment.
“Kids in the Kitchen is always one of my favorite Junior League events,” said Allison Jarrell, Community Impact Committee Chair. “This year, the students from Salvation Army participated with a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm for cooking and talking about nutrition. I am grateful for them, the Millis Center, and the JLHP's membership who worked together to create this fantastic event!”
Kids in the Kitchen is part of a larger initiative by the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) designed to promote the organization's long-time commitment to improving the health and wellness of children. Both the Junior League of High Point and AJLI believe that children and families empowered with the knowledge of how to feed and exercise their bodies will live healthier, happier lives. Over the past 15 years, the Junior League of High Point has been proud to facilitate its Kids in the Kitchen program for hundreds of children from our High Point community. AJLI featured the success of our League’s Kids in the Kitchen program at: http://kidsinthekitchen.ajli.org/jl-programs/jl-high-point-kids-kitchen/.
“Kids in the Kitchen is such a fun event for children in our community and members of the Junior League of High Point,” said Laura Johnston, President of the Junior League of High Point. “But the most significant impact is our community partners' educational piece about healthy food and exercise choices. The kids leave the event feeling empowered to make healthy daily choices, and that is where long-term, positive change begins."
About The Junior League of High Point
Mission Statement: The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to impact the High Point community positively. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of critical social issues, build practical communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on various projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.