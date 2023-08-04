The Institute welcomes Her Excellency Ambassador Elsie S. Kanza of Tanzania to the prestigious Executive Networking Conference
Durham, NC, August 3, 2023 – The National Institute of Minority Economic Development (“the Institute”) has confirmed awardees and a full agenda for its Executive Networking Conference (ENC) to be held August 7th - 9th at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. As the preeminent networking event for minority and women business owners, the conference theme this year is Business & Capital Reimagined: Resources, Opportunities & Investments (ROI). Attendees can expect panel discussions on topics such as access to capital, private equity, and crowdfunding strategies. The event will be capped off by a golf tournament on the notable Pinehurst Course #4.
According to an article titled “Student Loan Debt by Race” from Melanie Hanson of EducationData.org on May 17, 2023, minority and women small businesses face more challenges when tasked with securing loans and repaying debt. According to a 2020 report by the Female Founders Fund and data from Crunchbase, only 2.7% of venture capital dollars went to female-founded companies and less than 2% went to Black entrepreneurs. This is why the theme of ENC this year is so crucial. By providing access to resources, opportunities, and investments to minority and women-owned firms, they will gain insight into accessing capital, creating wealth-building opportunities such as homeownership and small business ventures.
In a June 2023 podcast, Kevin J. Price, President & CEO, discussed the benefits of attending ENC and what someone can gain from it. “One of the challenges we're seeing as it relates to capital is this reduction in the amount of venture capital that's available for minorities and women business owners. The Executive Networking Conference (ENC) is designed to address best practices. It is designed to talk about industry trends, what’s happening in the economy…to make them aware of some of the weaknesses and opportunities that are available as it relates to venture capital, but also what kind of return can we expect as a business owner, as an investor in that space.”
A complete agenda and list of speakers can be found at https://theinstitutenc.org/enc23/. Among the speakers announced include:
• US Congresswoman Valerie Foushee and NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall will kick off the activities with opening remarks on Monday, August 7th.
• Ollen Douglass, CEO, of Hanover Street Advisors will keynote the Monday, August 7th luncheon.
• Senator Gerald A. Neal (D), Minority Floor Leader, Kentucky General Assembly, Senator Robert Stivers (R), Senate President, Kentucky General Assembly, and Colonel (Retired) Representatve Pamela D. Stevenson (D), Kentucky General Assembly will discuss “The Financial Gap”: Bringing High Impact Investment to the South Atlantic Region on the morning of Tuesday, August 8th.
• Her Excellency Ambassador Elsie S. Kanza of Tanzania will keynote the event luncheon on Tuesday, August 8th, sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners. An awards ceremony will be held Tuesday evening that highlights individuals' and organizations’ amazing work and leadership throughout the diversity, equity, and inclusion atmosphere. Awardees include:
• Ron Leeper: RJ Leeper Construction LLC, Andrea Harris Lifetime Legacy Award • Louise Mack: Prosperity Limited CDC, President’s Award
• Dr. Gloria Carney Shealey: The Daniele Company, Minority Business Legacy Award • Greensboro Business League, Diverse Business Champion Award
• AT&T, Diversity Excellence Award
• Senator Dan Blue, Sr., Abdul SM Rasheed Economic Justice Award The Executive Networking Conference started in the mid-1980s to build relationships and market opportunities for minority business executives.
Over the years, it has evolved into the state’s premier professional development and networking event, convening established and aspiring minority and women-owned businesses, corporate executives, public-sector decisionmakers, community leaders, business lenders, equity investors, and other stakeholders engaged in advancing a diverse economy.
Members of the media who would like to attend any of the conference events should contact Jenine Stevenson, Project Director, at 919-956-2323 or jstevenson@theinstitutenc.org.
