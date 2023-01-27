Julia Sitkovetsky, soprano
Andrew Garland, baritone
~and~
The Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale
GREENSBORO, NC (01/25/23) – The Greensboro Symphony (GSO) and the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale, conducted by Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, unite for a spectacular symphonic event with Brahms’ A German Requiem on Saturday, February 18th at 8:00pm in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring guest soloists, Andrew Garland, baritone, and Julia Sitkovetsky, soprano, it will be an unforgettable, second collaboration between GSO and the GSO Master Chorale, following the performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony back in December, 2021.
This gorgeous seven-movement requiem combines vocal and instrumental forces throughout, and Brahms utilizes these forces to great effect. Music plays a uniquely effective role in capturing and conveying human emotions—often deeply felt emotions lived by the composer, yet universal to all people in all times. Indeed, Brahms composed his German Requiem between 1865-68, in a time when he was mourning the loss of both his mother and his good friend, Robert Schumann. This is a special concert for Maestro Sitkovetsky, personally, who claims Brahms as his favorite composer. Additionally, he will be joined on stage by none-other than his daughter: soprano, Julia Sitkovetsky, as well as baritone, Andrew Garland.
A 2019 Paris Opera Competition finalist, as well as First-Prize winner of the 2014 Dean and Chadlington Competition, Julia Sitkovetsky is a lyric-dramatic coloratura soprano with a flourishing, exciting international career. Her repertoire ranges from baroque and classical, such as the title role in Händel’s Alcina, and Mozart roles like ‘Donna Anna’, ‘Konstanze’ and her signature role: ‘The Queen of the Night’. A dedicated concert and recital artist, Ms. Sitkovetsky has released two song albums to great acclaim and performed at venues such as the Wigmore Hall, Snape Maltings, Fundación Juan March and many others.
Baritone Andrew Garland is widely recognized as a leader in recital work with dozens of performances around the country including Carnegie Hall with pianist Warren Jones and programs of modern American songs all over the Unites States and in Canada. He has brought his highly communicative style to the concert stage with orchestras including the Atlanta Symphony, Boston Baroque, and The Handel and Haydn Society, to name a few. Garland is also the winner of the Lavinia Jensen, NATSAA, Washington International, American Traditions, NATS, and Opera Columbus Competitions.
Come and enjoy an evening which treasures the immense healing and emotional power of music with Julia Sitkovetsky, Andrew Garland, Maestro Sitkovetsky, and the GSO presenting Brahms’ A German Requiem.
