Comedian headliners combine friendship and
comedy together in a hilarious show
HIGH POINT, N.C. (March 23, 2023) – Nationally-touring comedy headliners, the Funny Godmothers, are bringing the funny to the High Point Theatre stage this Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Featured on Dry Bar Comedy, both Karen Morgan and Tara Brown come together in this highly engaging show that is sure to leave attendees “happily ever laughter.” Karen Morgan, a former trial attorney, first began her career as a finalist on Nickelodeon TV’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America” and can be heard on Sirius XM Radio. Her clean shows have made Morgan a theater audience favorite nationwide.
Tara Brown is widely known for her clean and family-friendly comedy nationwide. Brown has been highlighted on national and local television and radio. She most recently won Jeanne Robertson’s Comedy with Class Humor Competition and is the co-host of the Preachers’ Kids podcast.
Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents and groups of 10 or more. To receive the resident discount, please call the box office directly at 336.887.3001, Monday – Friday, noon – 5 p.m. For more information, please visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
Who: The Funny Godmothers – Happily Ever Laughter
What: Comedy show
Where: High Point Theatre 220 E. Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260
When: Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. *Doors open at 6:30 p.m.*
