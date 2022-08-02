The City of High Point Hosts Annual Summer Trash Smash
Event Encouraging Community Beautification on Aug. 6
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 2, 2022) – The fifth annual Summer Trash Smash event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – noon, throughout the city. The event encourages residents to clean up the exterior of their homes or property and remove litter from their neighborhood by offering a chance to win a gift card to a local business.
During the event, designated police and fire personnel will be driving through High Point, looking for people removing litter from their neighborhoods or beautifying the exterior of their property. When they see someone doing this, they may stop and give the resident(s) a gift card from one of the participating sponsors, including local restaurants and grocery stores.
“Police and fire personnel have the opportunity to interact with our residents in a very positive way while also helping to provide a resource to food in an area classified as a food desert,” said Coplin. “This can mean a lot to someone who may really need it.”
Not all officers and fire personnel on duty will be distributing gift cards. Residents should discard any trash or recycling in their personal rolling cart or apartment dumpster. Larger items can be placed on the roadside for collection the following week by the City's bulk collection truck.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.