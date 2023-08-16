The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission recently announced an open call for new public art proposals by artists local to the city of Arts and Innovation. An area often overseen in combination with other areas of the city’s development, public art has also recently acquired its own terrain within the city’s public and development services. This past June, Erica Palmiter was brought on board as Winston-Salem’s Public Art Project Manager, a position strictly geared towards the development of public art in the city. An artist and educator with experience in community development work, Palmiter was the perfect candidate.
A native of Winston-Salem, Palmiter spent many years on and off away from North Carolina until she circled back home during the pandemic. Thanks to COVID-19, she was able to execute her job at the time with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. remotely, allowing her to return to the Piedmont Triad and continue to work from home. This worked out as she had always wanted to come home and be close to her family. Eventually, she had the opportunity to work locally as Assistant Director of Wake Forest University’s Hanes Art Gallery until she came across the open position for Public Art Project Manager.
“What’s really exciting about this position is the commitment from the city to make the development of public art projects into a full-time position,” said Palmiter. “It shows a full-time commitment to the work.” In the past, Winston-Salem has been known for announcing a variety of open calls for public art proposals anywhere from local, to regional, to even national artists. When Palmiter stepped into her new role, this particular open call was already in the works and she was able to contribute to its completion. Now that it’s finally public, she is eager for it to reach as many local artists as possible and establish it as an ongoing city project.
Palmiter finds the open call will give opportunities not only to already established public art artists, but also to those emerging, and even to local citizens who may simply be curious about the possibility of creating something in the city. Additionally, the city is providing a total of three artist workshops through which those interested in the open call can learn more about it and what it entails. These workshops will provide details on parameters, what the application process looks like, brainstorming sessions, and even opportunities for conversation with commission members and city staff, including Palmiter, on behalf of artists’ ideas.
While providing these types of workshops to interested artists is not new for these kinds of city projects, Palmiter gave serious thought to the community partners that would be potentially hosting the workshops for this open call. Intent on uniting people from all across the community by promoting diversity within the call itself and the places the workshops could be held at, the selected organizations to host two of the workshops came down to the longstanding Delta Arts Center and the more recently established INBTWN-DOSE Artist Collective. The third and final workshop will be held virtually via a Zoom session.
A non-profit organization, the Delta Arts Center is an art gallery, cultural center, and the heart of the African-American community in Winston-Salem. Located at 2611 Walkertown Road, it will host the first in-person artist workshop this Wednesday, August 16th at 7 p.m. Also a non-profit organization, the INBTWN-DOSE Artist Collective is a newer community art center providing opportunities in a safe space for all creatives to work, collaborate, experiment, and connect with the Triad creative community. Located at 606 Trade Street NW, it will host the second in-person artist workshop on Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m.
The last workshop is scheduled for Monday, September 18 at 4 p.m. via the Zoom link found on the following website: https://www.cityofws.org/1267/Public-Art-Commission. While the open call is only providing these three workshops, Palmiter is looking to offer office hours closer to the September 25 deadline to make the process as less intimidating as possible and make herself available to anyone who may have last-minute questions. “I feel like the best service I can do to my fellow artists is to help them navigate the process,” said Palmiter. “Help them understand where things are really important and where they are not as much.”
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission has set aside $40,000 to fund up to four public art projects. Artists are encouraged to propose a concept of their choice that can be either temporary or permanent at a Winston-Salem location also of their choice. The longevity of projects can range anywhere from a few weeks, to a few months, all the way up to a year. Aware that public art is often thought of as generally murals and sculptures, Palmiter is excited to push for the possibilities of temporary art beyond the scope of those two. As we know, even murals are never truly permanent as both time and weather eventually begin to fade them.
Proud of her city, Palmiter couldn’t be more excited to bring public art forth to the local conversation, while continuing to enrich the community we live in. “Public art is an opportunity to bring art to the forefront and introduce it to people who may have less exposure to it or interest in it,” said Palmiter. “It’s the opportunity to make art more a part of everyone’s life.” In a town full of talent, artists beyond the visual arts are encouraged to consider applying for the open call. This is the opportunity for any type of performing artist to propose anything they can imagine and innovate on what that could look like in our Winston-Salem public realm.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
