The Big Payback
The case of reparations has come to the forefront recently, as many states and local municipalities look to see how and if they can amend damages for and to the African American communities in the areas.
The Oxford Dictionary defines reparations as “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying money to or otherwise helping those who have been wronged.”
North Carolina Agricultural and State University recently hosted two conversations focusing on equity and reparations for the students and the Triad community.
Adam Harris, award-winning journalist and author, headlined the event “An Audacious Call to Action: HBCU Equity in Higher Education.”
Harris, a staff writer for The Atlantic covering national politics, was selected as this year’s Writer-in-Residence at the university and will feature a series of master classes and speeches throughout the semester. His book, “The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How to Set Them Right” is the text-in community book for the year.
Harris’ book explores the history of inequality that has long plagued Black students, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and African Americans in higher education overall.
According to Harris, America’s colleges and universities have never given Black students a fair chance to succeed. The idea that Black students have always been an afterthought when it comes to higher education is a topic that is thoroughly addressed throughout the book.
Filmmakers — actress, producer, director and co-founder of Color Farm Media Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow — partnered with historically Black colleges and universities across the state and country to hold a series of national reparation debates. These debates were inspired by the 1965 James Baldwin-William Buckley debate.
The documentary focuses on the former Illinois Alderwoman Robin Rue Simmons historic battle and conquest to usher in Resolution 126-R-19, the first such legislation of its kind in the United States, that devoted funds to local reparations for Black residents in Evanston, Illinois. The film features interviews with political figures including Simmons and scholars on the subject, like Ta-Nehisi Coates, and community members who support reparations and others who remain skeptical.
Color Farm Media has also partnered with Ben & Jerry’s, which will disseminate social impact materials and serve a unique flavor of ice cream in honor of “The Big Payback,” at the events.
“This is the second program at N.C. A&T this week that has focused on conversations related to equity, fairness and reparations on this campus in discussion and has certainly been in the spotlight,” said Chancellor Harold Martin.
Martin said that actor, producer and director Erika Alexander and her co-director Whitney Dow allowed their audiences to both view and discuss their feelings and reactions behind the film. He said that they knew there would be “so many emotions, arguments and opinions among those who watched it that it would be a shame to send them home in silence.”
“Much better, they realized to intentionally create a space where those thoughts could be articulated, presented to others and discussed. What a brilliant and respectful way to engage an audience,” Martin said. “We truly owe both filmmakers, Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow, a great debt of gratitude. Not just for their incredible documentary but for their heart and soul they have poured into this entire project.”
Alexander is all about making films that make a difference.
“The Big Payback is one of those things. I got a chance to meet and campaign with a lot of people looking for answers again. I started to tour politics and I joined campaigns trying to help, trying to observe, and got the opportunity to travel the world.”
Alexander said that she and her Color Farm Media co-founder, Ben Arnon, had the same vision when it came to making films.
“We wanted to change the face, media and rebrand blackness. We thought we should do it together. After we did “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” we thought what should be our next film? Joy Reid, a good friend from the Reid Report and one of the executive producers of the film, said you need to meet Whitney Dow. He is a very powerful, white male filmmaker who works in race. We met. Certainly something that we both had skin in the game. He sized me up and I sized him up and said let’s do this,” Alexander said. “Then Covid hit. Well, before Covid hit we started filming at the hearings in 2019 — the first hearings on reparations HR 40. While we were filming we got a call that we had to get down to Evanston, Illinois and that someone had passed an historic bill. So we jumped up and out.”
They would go on to film Simmons as the Alderman successfully implemented the historic bill. It was the first tax-funded reparations bill for Black residents in American history. There are no cash payments here. The project is focused on a specific part of the Black community, where eligible adults that live in Evanston before 1969 are eligible for grants of $25,000 that can only be used towards housing. Residents can use it as a down payment on a house, for housing repairs, or to pay down their current mortgage.
“It was like watching Rosa Parks at the bus station and as she was getting on the bus,” explained Alexander. “That movie was interrupted by all these things. George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and everything that came with it. It just proved our point that reparations, now more than ever, were necessary in order to be fully aligned with what the principles of America is about, which was justice at its core.”
The actress said that the duo felt it was important to do an impact campaign to create dialogue and open discussion for everyone.
“This is the dream. The dream wasn’t to just do the film. The film was the tool to begin to talk about, and have conversations and dialogue. And not make it so scary and radioactive. The word reparations should give people happy, and an opportunity to look and see something anew or perhaps place a new foundation. America is a democracy. It’s not in a building or a piece of paper, it’s you (the people).”
When asked how to implement these changes and who should foot the bill, the state or federal government, Dow pointed out that they are connected.
“I really believe that it’s not an either or but the road to federal reparations runs through every community in this country. What Evanston did. It’s a majority white community that has no obvious connection to slavery but looked honestly at history and saw the damage that the legacy of slavery had done to their community and the Black residents,” Dow explained. “They came together to make repairs and provide restitution, and they came out the backend stronger for it. I believe part of the reparations movement is consciousness raising. You have to socialize this idea with people, especially white people so they can understand their connection to the issue.”
Reparations Around the Triad
The topic around reparations and how to successfully implement them has been a topic around the Triad for the past several years, following a national push from Congress. In January 2021, Texas House Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, sponsored US House bill HR 40 — a bill that establishes a commission to “study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans. The commission shall examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and appropriate remedies.”
According to the bill, this will be done by the commission identifying “the role of the federal and state governments in supporting the institution of slavery, forms of discrimination in the public and private sectors against freed slaves and their descendants, and lingering negative effects of slavery on living African Americans and society.”
Asheville City Council passed a resolution in support of community reparations for Black residents of Asheville in July 2020. The 25-member Community Reparations Commission has the task of studying and making recommendations to the city and county to help repair the damage caused by public and private systemic racism, including redlining and economic destruction for profit. The initiative is designed to provide assistance in creating generational wealth for Black people in Asheville that have been impacted by educational, income and health disparities.
The Commission’s report is expected to be done by late spring/early summer.
In Winston-Salem, city council approved a reparations resolution in April 2021. The resolution passed in a 7-1 vote with councilmember Robert Clark against. The resolution apologizes to the African American community members for racism and discrimination throughout the decades, and is also supposed to be an act of support for future municipalities, the state and the federal government. The city manager will make twice-yearly presentations on the city’s efforts moving forward.
In High Point, city council created the One High Point Commission in February 2022, and adopted a resolution for the newly-formed commission to “explore community reparations for the African American citizens of High Point.” Initially the idea for the commission and resolution was brought by the High Point chapter of the NAACP.
The goal is to address policies and systems that were put in place that have negatively impacted Black people within the city. The commission is expected to submit a written report of its findings and recommendations to High Point City Council this summer.
Greensboro has not taken steps to pass any sort of reparations legislation at this time. However, in June 2020, Councilwoman Goldie Wells asked the Greensboro City Council to look into offering reparations similar to its neighboring city, Asheville.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
