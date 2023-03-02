[HIGH POINT, NC – March 5, 2022] The YMCA of High Point has invested over $4.5 million in the main facility and the adjacent Carlvena Foster Child Care Center. Through the generosity of so many including individuals, companies, foundations, city, and county, the campaign surpassed the fundraising goal toward this project with High Point University and The Congdon Family Foundation leading the way. The funding was used to breathe new life into a historic and beloved Y branch – Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA.
“The dedication and generosity of volunteers and donors has made this vison for the Chavis Y become reality. The Chavis Y has made a significant impact in the local community through our 5-star licensed Day Care Center, teen programs, youth sports leagues, healthy living initiatives and community partnerships,” says Lynn Lomax, YMCA of High Point CEO. “We are thrilled to re-open this expanded facility and tremendously grow our impact through improved and expanded facilities and enhanced programs.
Named for the first African American from High Point killed in World War II, the Chavis YMCA has been a connecting point for the community despite having been moved five times in its 75-year history. A leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community, the Y nurtures potential. Believing that everyone should have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive, the Y offers financial assistance for its programs and services so that everyone can belong.
In addition to transformational wellness services, the branch serves more than 130 children per week in summer day camp and nearly 50 children newborn to age five in its 5-star licensed childcare. In 2018, the Y began offering free teen memberships and now engages 90 teens in leadership opportunities, collaborative programming and developmental activities. The branch is also a well-known gathering place for neighborhood groups, local agencies and local churches.
Carlvena Foster, Executive Director of the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA Branch for over twenty years says, “The Chavis Y is a historic branch founded in 1943. We continue to meet the needs of the people we serve. When I see the difference we are making in children’s lives, it just makes me want to do more and more. We have everything we need here to be a first class YMCA. We’ll be able to offer more services and serve more people.”
The first step in the project was the close of the sale of the Chavis Y property and facility from the High Point Housing Authority to the YMCA of High Point. The final construction project includes a brand-new lobby expansion and entrance, renovated classrooms, new childwatch and teen center, construction of a raised indoor track area, as well as renovated state-of-the-art fitness center.
Betty Foster, long-time Y board member says, “When I was growing up, the Chavis Y was the only choice you had. It served as a basic Christian principle place to meet your friends, where you could play and have fun. Now, finally we have a home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.