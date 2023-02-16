“THE BEST MUSICAL OF THIS CENTURY.
Heaven on Broadway! A celebration of the privilege
of living inside that improbable paradise called a musical comedy.”
Ben Brantley, THE NEW YORK TIMES
Greensboro, N.C. – THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy in the Triad playing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts February 21-26. A limited number of $25 tickets will be made available through a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Lottery tickets will be limited to two tickets per person.
The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.
HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY
- Enter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. the day before your desired performance, visit TangerCenter.com/lottery
- Follow the link “Click here for details and to enter the lottery”
- Click the “Enter Now” button for the performance you want to attend.
- Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have entered the lottery.
- After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.
- Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.
- After payment has been received, patrons will receive their mobile tickets via email.
- Entrants must be 18 years or older.
- Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.
- Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. All lottery prices include a $5.00 handling fee, $4.00 facility fee and 6.75% tax. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.
THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.
THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.
NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.