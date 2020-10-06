‘The big, bold and beautiful’ bearded drag of Kay Kay Lavelle

Kay Kay Lavelle is a Greensboro-based drag queen and superstar on the rise, who has already helped usher in her art form of bearded drag into the mainstream. This year, in particular, has been devastating to the LGBTQIA+ and drag communities. Like Lavelle and other full-time drag entertainers across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic threw the proverbial pearls, knocking them financially unstable and unemployed. But, like the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole, Lavelle is resilient.
Lavelle has been doing drag for seven years, and was born in Shelby, North Carolina, moved to Orlando, Florida, to work at Disney, and then settled down in Greensboro in 2016.
Lavelle said while at Disney, she had to adhere to a strict facial hair policy, so she had to keep her beard— but at the same time, she started getting interested in doing drag.
“I liked the way I looked with a beard better, so I didn’t want to sacrifice that much for drag,” she said. “At the end of the day, outside of drag, I still have to have confidence; I still have to live my life.”
At Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub, Lavelle’s regular spot before the deadly massacre in 2016, she attributes male entertainer and Pulse’s talent show host, Axel Andrews, as being the person who encouraged her to start performing as a bearded drag queen.
Andrews invited Lavelle to perform in the talent show, and after she said she couldn’t because she didn’t want to have to shave, “he said, ‘well then don’t shave.’ And I was like what? I had never seen a bearded queen.”
Lavelle took his advice, which ended up being well-received by the audience. Now, as a full-time bearded drag queen, Lavelle can’t look back. Her beard is an integral part of her drag persona, and it holds an even more sentimental value when she is performing.
“It is one of those things that are sentimental because the last time I performed at Pulse, before the shooting, I had a beard,” she said. “So, it is almost like if I do shave, and I am on stage, my angels won’t recognize me.”
Lavelle said that she was supposed to go to Pulse for a friend’s birthday party the night of the shooting that claimed 49 lives and injured 53 others, but was running late and decided not to go. After hearing the news, she was devastated, scared, and said she suffered from survivor’s guilt coupled with anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The tragedy didn’t end Lavelle’s dreams of being on stage, but it reaffirmed her mission with her drag, which is “doing the things for people who can’t.”
“Whenever someone tells you that you can’t do something, you’re going to have to do it anyway,” Lavelle said. “Sometimes, when you don’t fit into places, you have to make yourself fit in there anyway.”
Being a bearded drag queen didn’t come without criticism from those who think drag is a cookie-cutter art form— where everyone looks and performs gender the same. When Lavelle started competing in pageants, she said she took a lot of flak from other performers critiquing her beard. Lavelle proved them all wrong when she placed in the Top 3 at one pageant.
“Doing bearded drag, you are always told, you’d look so much better without the beard— they don’t even get why I do the beard, they think it’s out of laziness, but it’s not the case,” she added. “For me, I can do everything that your ‘normal drag queen’ would do. I just happen to have a beard.”
Lavelle said bearded drag is deeply rooted in LGBTQ history, citing the influence of The Cockettes, a San Franciscan drag/theatre troupe in the 1960s that challenged societal norms through gender-fuck performances that included bearded queens. According to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle, The Cockettes’ influence even paved the way for the ‘70s glam rock aesthetic and even the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
“[Bearded drag] has been around for a long time,” Lavelle said. “It is nothing new, the way it is breaking barriers is new, and the way that it is growing is new.”
Lavelle said her beard isn’t a protest; it’s her badge of pride.
“I think my favorite part about it— I want to say it’s like a big middle finger, but it’s not, being who you are shouldn’t be a middle finger to anybody,” she said. “It’s almost like a pride flag; my beard is like my flag.”
Lavelle said she had sold shots at Castle McCulloch events, and whenever she’s there, her beard and make-up turns everyone’s heads.
“They are like, ‘whoa!’ And I think, oh, here it comes they are going to slap the shots out of my hand or beat me up or something,” Lavelle said. “But then they are like, ‘I am confused, bro, you have a beard, but like, you are so fucking pretty, I love it.’ It’s almost like challenges cis-gender, heterosexual men to stop and think. It gives them the food for thought to experiment with their sexuality, too.”
Before the wave of COVID cancellations, Lavelle was set to compete in the National Bearded Empress pageant, which is exclusively for performers who have beards or perform bearded drag.
“It spoke to me because I competed in National Entertainer of the Year in 2018— I was the first bearded queen to qualify and compete at that pageant because I went to North Carolina Entertainer of the Year,” Lavelle explained. “I qualified, and then I had to go to Nationals. And they are scary because all the pageant girls are rich, skinny and pretty.”
Lavell said she was the first bearded queen to compete in the history of that pageant’s system, and that she qualified for the same pageant that RuPaul’s Drag Race queens like Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor, Shangela and Nina West had competed.”
“For me to be there and earned my way there, [proved] that I can do everything that they can, the only thing I had different was a beard.”
Mainstream media isn’t sleeping on bearded queens anymore. The Boulet Brothers helped break barriers when they featured the bearded Ursula Major on the first season of their creepy, alternative drag competition show, Dragula. And now, the cast of Drag Race Holland includes the bearded beauty, Madame Madness.
“I haven’t watched yet, but I have seen the promo pictures for the season and am so excited for them!” Lavelle said of Madame Madness on Drag Race Holland. “I think it shows a lot about the United States version that after 12 (13 if you count the season that just filmed but it’s not public knowledge yet) we still don’t have a bearded queen. Yet, one season of Drag Race Holland and they already have one. But change is coming to the United States' Drag Race— I just can’t comment on exactly what, since it hasn’t released info yet. I can’t wait to see some much-needed change in the upcoming seasons.”
Lavelle has traveled extensively as a professional drag queen and has even hosted shows at big-city venues such as Rock Bar in New York City. Even though she loves living and performing in Greensboro, she knows she is a big fish in a little pond.
“I definitely think everything in life can be a stepping stone— it is for me, drag is so nice because it is so different everywhere,” Lavelle said. “If you go to New York, they have one costume, one hair, and one look. And then you come here, and every number has to be a different costume and a different look, different everything. It is almost more expensive here, in a way— that is why I like jumping to all of these places because I pick up something new every city that I go to. I feel like it is rounding me out to be the best entertainer I can be.”
But her work isn’t done in Greensboro just yet, “I want to plant seeds everywhere I live, and I want to make sure I have plans to water the seeds.”
In her travels, Lavelle also noted that it’s been important for her to learn the history of each drag scene she visits, and one day, she hopes to help create a drag almanac or encyclopedia so she can document her observations of each scene. She said as someone part of the LGBTQIA+ community, knowing the history and learning from it is crucial these days.
“We have this really nice generation right here at us, that they were here for Stonewall, they were here the AIDS epidemic, they were here for all of that,” she said. “We need to hurry up and get that information so we can pass it down. It is important not to forget. If you forget where you came from, how do you know where you are going?”
Lavelle likes to think of herself as a drag queen of the people, for the people and by the people.
“Without the people, you wouldn’t be a queen—if there is no kingdom, then you literally can’t have a queen. What are you going to be the queen of, your bedroom, your shower?” she said. “The business that booked me, how would they stay in business if they didn’t have this many people to support me?”
Lavelle said drag queens are innately political, in that the art form of drag itself started as a political movement.
“It has always been trans women and drag queens that have been [at the forefront] of movements,” she said. “People look up to us whenever there is a big event, and it is our job to say, ‘this is not right.’ It is important to use the platform you are given; you have to be thankful for it, and use it because it could be taken away as easily.”
This mentality, coupled with the reality that LGBTQIA+ civil rights are literally hanging by a thread in this country’s current administration— inspired her to join forces with other Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens as a drag ambassador for “Drag Out the Vote.” According to a press release, Drag Out the Vote’s mission is to “educate, register, and turn out voters with the art and activism of drag.”
Lavelle was chosen by a group of co-chairs that includes Drag Race alumni Phi Phi O’Hara and Brita Filter, to work along with other drag artists in the country to amplify “messages to get people out to vote, as well as sharing resources to make sure all of our voices are heard at the polls this fall.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, most venues have been closed, and all of Lavelle’s planned events— the National Bearded Empress pageant, Orlando bear festival Tidal Wave, and the Charlotte ComiCon Drag Show— were canceled due to the pandemic.
“It has landed me raggedy,” she said of its financial impact. “It has canceled every large event that I had, and I laugh through the pain. I can’t throw a pity party because I am not alone; it is not just me.”
In the meantime, Lavelle has kept herself busy by starting a side business called “Bearded Bling,” where she makes and sells drag jewelry, and earlier this spring, she even dipped her toes into the digital drag world.
“I had a psychic recently tell me, ‘you have to stop being so scared, you are being so anxious and are missing opportunities,’” Lavelle said. “It has been tough for everybody, luckily I was able to make ends meet, and I was invited to do the Digital Drag Fest.”
Ran by PEG Management, and almost exclusively booked with drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lavelle found herself as the sole bearded queen, and one of the only non-Drag Race queens at the digital show, held March 27-May 30.
“That was a cool opportunity to show that I can run with the big girls, so to speak,” Lavelle said of the experience. I was able to make money, and it was cool because I was able to perform in a way I haven’t performed before. I was able to reach people from all over the world.”
In a post-COVID world, Lavelle said she has so many plans and exciting opportunities coming up, including several special projects and collaborations with Drag Race stars, gigs in Canada, and the 2021 National Bearded Empress pageant.
“It has been tough, but I think the coolest part of the LGBTQ+ community and especially a lot of entertainers, we are resilient as hell. We can go through some stuff and keep going,” Lavelle said. “I can’t help but feel we are on to something new, but great. It is like a butterfly feeling— we were squiggling along like a caterpillar, and all of a sudden, it wasn’t up to us, but we got trapped in a cocoon, literally. Now, we are finally breaking out, and I feel like we are going to be bigger, bolder and more beautiful than we were before.”
Lavelle would like to give a special shout-out to ArtsGreensboro, Raleigh’s Visual Art Exchange, The Stonewall Inn in New York City for the grants that have helped keep her afloat during this unprecedented health and economic crisis.
Follow KayKay Lavelle on social media to keep up with one of the Triad’s most beloved, big, bold, and beautiful bearded drag queen.
