THE BELOVED COMMUNITY CENTER, THE PULPIT FORUM, BLACK AND BROWN WOMEN’S VOTING INITIATIVE, ST. JAMES PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, AND OTHERS HAVE PARTNERED TO BRING GREENSBORO THE PEOPLE’S TOWN HALL
On Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, an energized, non-partisan, intergenerational, multiracial group of Greensboro residents will host THE PEOPLE’S TOWN HALL. This event is being jointly convened by the Black and Brown Women’s Voting Initiative, St. James Presbyterian Church’s Social Justice Advocacy Ministry, the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro, and the Beloved Community Center, as well as Community Ventures, Inc., Democracy NC, Enlace Latino NC, Micah Connections - Westminster Presbyterian Church, NC A. Philip Randolph Educational Fund, and the Sigma Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. THE PEOPLE’S TOWN HALL will be the second of three of its kind. This non-partisan event, as well as the upcoming event in October, will be open to the public. The event will be live streamed via Beloved Community Center’s Facebook page, and the media is also encouraged to attend.
THE PEOPLE’S TOWN HALL will feature a unique dialogical format, during which candidates for state and national offices will hear comments from community members based on the issue areas selected during previous Get Out the Vote planning meetings. These issues are housing, food insecurity, jobs, economic and environmental sustainability, police accountability, voting rights, health and reproductive rights, immigration and education. Candidates will then have the opportunity to provide their responses and offer their perspective on the matters raised by the community. The larger audience and the media will also be able to pose questions to candidates.
About the People’s Town Hall:
The goal of THE PEOPLE’S TOWN HALL is to create a space for the community to gather and engage in an open and honest dialogue around local issues and provide voters with the information they need to make educated decisions at the polls. These sessions will inspire community members to get out the vote, while encouraging their neighbors to do the same.
