Large-Scale Online Shopping Event Runs April 17 - April 24
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is pleased to roll out its Spring Furniture Auction, featuring 300+ high-end new and like-new pieces donated by local retailers. Bidding opens Saturday, April 17 and runs through Saturday, April 24. To register for the auction, text “furniture” to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com.
The event is the latest in a series of online auctions Barnabas launched last year in place of its traditional in-person furniture sale. “This is going to be the best auction yet,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “It’s a true win-win shopping experience. You get a great deal on a treasure to beautify your home, and your purchase helps restore lives right here in our community.”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
