Online Sale Event Runs July 10 - July 17
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the nonprofit furniture bank located at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, is set to host its first-ever Furniture Auction Fundraiser, featuring over 170 pieces of new and like-new furniture from local retailers. The online event begins at 8 p.m. on July 10 and runs through July 17. Updates will be posted on www.thebarnabasnetwork.org leading up to the event.
The auction rounds out Barnabas’s online Furniture Sale Fundraiser, which this year, due to COVID-19, took the place of the furniture bank’s popular spring sale. “It has been a fun journey selling small batches of furniture on Facebook and in our online pop-up store, and now, for the grand finale, we’re taking it in a new direction,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “No longer will it be a competition of who is the fastest to claim an item. Instead, the piece of furniture will go to the person who loves it the most (and who loves Barnabas the most) and is willing to bid it up the highest.”
The Barnabas Network gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,099 individuals in 770 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children.
To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
