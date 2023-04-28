Printmaking Class
Mondays, May 8, 15, 22 and June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Instructor: Michaela Hafley
Cost: $120 for members and $135 for non-members
This is a 4-week course exploring different printmaking processes including collagraph, monotypes, relief printing with linoleum, and Gelli-plate printing. All materials are provided, and students will make their own Gelli-plate to take home. No previous experience is required.
Acrylic Painting for the Experienced Painter
Tuesdays, May 9, 16, 23 and June 6, 20 and 27, 2 to 4 p.m.
Instructor: Jennifer Donley
Cost: $160 for TAG members and $180 for non-members
Join artist Jennifer Donley and learn to incorporate those techniques you’ve always admired in famous artists into your own work. Each participant will choose a mentor and work individually with the instructor to expand and improve their current artwork and vision.
Figure Drawing Class
Wednesdays, May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 10 a.m. to noon
Instructor: Eric Little
Cost: $120 for TAG members and $135 for non-members
In this 4-week course, participants will acquire basic skills for the accurate depiction of the figure in landscape and portraiture. Some portions of this class will include working from a live model. Topics include basic artist’s anatomy, relative proportions, mass conceptions and gestural drawing. Previous drawing experience is recommended. All materials are provided.
Paper-making & Journaling Workshop
Saturday, May 20, 1 to 3 p.m.
Instructor: Liz McKinnon
Cost: $25 for TAG members and $35 for non-members
Learn how to make your own paper with Liz McKinnon. Participants will create handmade paper using recycled and natural materials like craft paper, book pages, plants and dryer lint. Techniques will be explored for working in your own art journal. Journals will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Open for all ages and all levels of artists.
Art Journaling & Creative Play Workshop
Thursday, May 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Instructor: Jennifer Donley
Cost: $35 for TAG members and $45 for non-members
Come ready to learn something new and let your creativity surprise you! Participants will play with a variety of colorful media and techniques while creating beautiful art journal pages and enhancing their drawing skills. Journals will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Bring a friend or treat mom for Mother’s Day!
Registration is required and can be completed online at www.tagart.org/art-class
