Printmaking Class

Mondays, May 8, 15, 22 and June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Instructor: Michaela Hafley

Cost: $120 for members and $135 for non-members

This is a 4-week course exploring different printmaking processes including collagraph, monotypes, relief printing with linoleum, and Gelli-plate printing. All materials are provided, and students will make their own Gelli-plate to take home. No previous experience is required.

Acrylic Painting for the Experienced Painter

Tuesdays, May 9, 16, 23 and June 6, 20 and 27, 2 to 4 p.m.

Instructor: Jennifer Donley

Cost: $160 for TAG members and $180 for non-members

Join artist Jennifer Donley and learn to incorporate those techniques you’ve always admired in famous artists into your own work.  Each participant will choose a mentor and work individually with the instructor to expand and improve their current artwork and vision.

 

Figure Drawing Class

Wednesdays, May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 10 a.m. to noon

Instructor: Eric Little

Cost: $120 for TAG members and $135 for non-members

In this 4-week course, participants will acquire basic skills for the accurate depiction of the figure in landscape and portraiture. Some portions of this class will include working from a live model. Topics include basic artist’s anatomy, relative proportions, mass conceptions and gestural drawing. Previous drawing experience is recommended. All materials are provided.

 

Paper-making & Journaling Workshop

Saturday, May 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

Instructor: Liz McKinnon

Cost: $25 for TAG members and $35 for non-members

Learn how to make your own paper with Liz McKinnon. Participants will create handmade paper using recycled and natural materials like craft paper, book pages, plants and dryer lint. Techniques will be explored for working in your own art journal. Journals will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Open for all ages and all levels of artists.

 

Art Journaling & Creative Play Workshop

Thursday, May 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Instructor: Jennifer Donley

Cost: $35 for TAG members and $45 for non-members

Come ready to learn something new and let your creativity surprise you! Participants will play with a variety of colorful media and techniques while creating beautiful art journal pages and enhancing their drawing skills. Journals will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Bring a friend or treat mom for Mother’s Day!

Registration is required and can be completed online at www.tagart.org/art-class

