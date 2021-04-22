Greensboro, NC - The 3rd annual Philip Segal III, Memorial Golf tournament, auction, and cigar party, will take place Thurs., June 10, followed by a charity hockey game June 12.
Philip Segal III was the founder of Havana Phil’s Cigar Company in Greensboro, and an avid sports enthusiast. He was a graduate of Grimsley High School and a graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in textile chemistry. He died in 2018 of stomach cancer at the age of 60.
Philip Michael Segal IV continued, “The tournament tees off at 8:30am. Entry fee for a foursome is $600. Sponsorships range from $150 to $2,500. All sponsorships include golf, lunch, beverages, prizes, after party, and more. The golf tournament will be followed that evening by a cigar party, a silent auction, and a live auction. Proceeds from the tournament and silent auction will go to support Debbie’s Dream Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for stomach cancer."
Meanwhile, proceeds from the live auction will benefit one of Phil’s special friends.
The auctions will feature lots of sports memorabilia, including items from Segal III’s beloved N.C. State University, as well as items from his favorite sport…ice hockey.
“That ties into our other big event on Saturday, June 12, when folks can come out and play a game of hockey at the Icehouse. Face-off is at 4pm. Proceeds from entry fees will also benefit Debbie’s Dream,” said Segal IV.
To register for a round of golf, purchase a golf sponsorship, call (954) 475-1200, or visit https://debbiesdream.org/events/3rd-annual-philip-segal-iii/
To attend the Private Party call Havana Phil’s (336) 288-4484
To play in the ice hockey game, contact Pam Cook at (336) 416-4831.
About Debbie’s Dream - Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about stomach cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.
About Us - Havana Phil's Cigar Company was founded in Greensboro in 2010 by local legend Phil Segal, a long time cigar enthusiast. His widow, Kimberley Segal and their son Philip Michael Segal IV, are co- owners of Havana Phil’s. Philip Michael runs and manages the day-to-day operations.
Havana Phil's is one of the few appointed merchants for Davidoff of Geneva in the Southeast. Our state-of-the-art Spanish cedar walk-in humidor features an exclusive and comprehensive inventory of Rocky’s, Fuentes, Davidoff’s, Ashtons, Padron’s, Alec Bradley, La Gloria, Camacho, Cohiba, Montecristo & Romeo as well as a wonderful variety of boutique brands. Our selection also includes jewels from Drew Estate, EPC, Joya de Nicaragua, Caldwell, Room 101, La Palina, LG/La Flor Dominicana, Kristoff, Tatuaje, My Father, Illusione and more! Tobacco lovers can enjoy the good life at Havana Phil's spacious shop, featuring three cigar lounges, and flat screen TVs for watching sports. You can also join the exclusive Davidoff Lounge where members can enjoy their favorite beverages with their cigar. Our knowledgeable staff of certified tobacconists can help the connoisseur as well as the beginner navigate our vast selection and achieve maximum enjoyment. Our new store and world headquarters is conveniently located in the heart of Midtown Greensboro at 1628 Battleground Avenue.
