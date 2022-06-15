 Skip to main content
The 2022 Triad's Best

The 2022 Triad's Best
Welcome to our favorite issue of the year, The Triad’s Best! As many of you may know, this is our biggest issue all year, and something we spend several months working on.

People from all over North America, Europe, Asia, and even as far as Australia made their voices heard by choosing all of their Triad favorites. After a year like 2020 and 2021, we are excited to see things events, festivals, people starting to go out in the Triad and things getting back to normal.

With a renewed sense of community and pride, sit back and celebrate the winners and runners-up of the Triad’s Best readers’ poll. While you’ll see familiar winners, we hope this issue will be an opportunity for you to discover many newcomers who have won some of the top awards. The way we listed everyone this year is pretty simple: There are “first-place winners,” “second-place winners,” and “runners-up.” As voting was fierce and highly competitive, you will see additional runners-up listed. This was done due to the closeness of the vote counts, and in some cases, ties in the runner-up categories.

There are many people to thank for making the 2022 issue possible:

- To our advertising partners, we are so very proud that you have chosen us to be a part of your businesses success. We know how tough things have been, but we look forward to growing with you as things improve and get back to normal.

- To our readers and advertising supporters, we cannot say “Thank-You” enough for picking up our awesome paper, taking the time to vote, and offering your suggestions and ideas.

-To the winners and runners-up, congratulations to you and know that we are all so glad to have you and your business in the Triad. We could not do this without you, and we appreciate being a part of your growth and success!

– To Alex and Austin, the best design staff in the Triad! Thank you so much for your diligence and patience on this enormous issue.

- To the sales team, simple and sweet: you crushed it!

– To our writers and photographers, thank you so much for making it happen.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT AND SHARE PHOTOS OF YOUR FAVORITE WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA USING THE HASHTAG, #TRIADSBEST2022.

ART & LEISURE

Best Art Gallery

Weatherspoon Art Musem

Center for Visual Arts

William Mangum Fine Art

Artfolios

        

Best Comic Book Store

Ssalefish Comics

ACME Comics

Eastgate Comics

Parts Unknown: The Comic Book Store

        

Best Dance Studio

Greensboro Dance Theatre

Fred Astaire Dance Studio-Greensboro

Break'N Out Dance Studio

Real World Ballroom

        

Best Free Wi-Fi in Forsyth County

Downtown Winston Salem

The Coffee Mill

DeBeen Espresso

Forsyth Central Library

        

Best Free Wi-Fi in Guilford County

Tate Street Coffee

DeBeen Espresso

Sheetz

Downtown Greensboro

        

Best Girls Night Out For Fun

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

Wine & Design

Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

Kamikaze's Tavern

        

Best Golf Course in Forsyth County

Winston Lake

Maple Chase

Reynolds Park Golf Course

Wilshire Golf Club

        

Best Golf Course in Guilford County

Golf at Grandover

Sedgefield Country Club

Oak Hollow HP

Starmount Forest CC

        

Best Guys Night Out For Fun

Treasure Club, Greensboro

Boxcar Bar + Arcade

SouthEnd Brewing

High Point Rockers

        

Best Live Theatre Venue in Forsyth County

Winston Salem Theatre Alliance

Stevens Center WS

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

Kernersville Little Theatre

        

Best Live Theatre Venue in Guilford County

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

The Carolina Theater

Triad Stage

High Point Theater

        

Best Movie Theater in Forsyth County

Grand 18 Winston Salem

a/perture cinema

Marketplace Cinema Drive-In

ARTC Theatre

        

Best Movie Theater in Guilford County

Red Cinemas

Regal Friendly Center

AmStar Cinemas 18 - Four Seasons Station

AMC High Point 8

        

Best Museum in Forsyth County

Old Salem Museums and Gardens

Reynolda House

Kaleideum Downtown/North

SECCA

        

Best Museum in Guilford County

Greensboro Science Center

International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Greensboro Children's Museum

High Point Museum

        

Best Park in Forsyth County

Salem Lake

Quarry Park

Tanglewood

Fourth of July Memorial Park

        

Best Park in Guilford County

LeBauer Park

Country Park

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Bur Mil Park

        

Best Place for Family Fun in Forsyth County

Tanglewood

Kaleideum

Adventure Landing

Winston Salem Theatre Alliance

        

Best Place for Family Fun in Guilford County

Greensboro Science Center

High Point Rocker's Game

Spare Time

Greensboro Children's Museum

        

Best Place to People Watch in Forsyth County

Downtown Winston Salem

Hanes Mall

Trade Street

Bailey Park

        

Best Place to People Watch in Guilford County

Downtown Greensboro

Friendly Center

Carolina Red Cafe

LeBauer Park

        

Best Place to Ride a Bike

Salem Lake

Tanglewood

Bicentennial Greenway

Country Park

        

Best Public Pool

Tanglewood

Emerald Point

City Lake Park

Hagan-Stone Park

        

Best Sports Team/League in the Triad

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Winston-Salem Dash

High Point Rockers

Carolina Thunderbirds

        

Best Tennis Courts

Oak Hollow

Hanes Park

UNCG

Starmount Forest Country Club

        

Best Visual Artist

Victoria Bailess

Tim Dudley

Jesca Jaymes

Kim Trone

        

EDUCATION

Best College/University in the Triad

UNC-Greensboro

GTCC

High Point University

North Carolina A&T

        

Best Day Care

Wesleyan Early Education Center

UNCG Child Care Education Program

Clemmons Moravian

Busy Kids

        

Best Summer Camp

YMCA

Hartley Drive YMCA

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

Drama Kids of the Triad

        

ENTERTAINMENT & NIGHTLIFE

Best Bar to Relax with Friends

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

Folly's Draft and Snack

Joyner's Bar

Stumble Stilskins

        

Best Bloody Mary in Forsyth County

Village Tavern

Silver Moon Saloon

Krankies

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

        

Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County

Freeman's Grub & Pub

Village Tavern

Scrambled Southern Diner

Rixster Grill

        

Best Club for Hooking Up

The Deck in Jamestown

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

The Corner Bar

Break Time Billiards & Sports

        

Best Club/Party DJ

DJ Eargasm

Dj MikeWawa

DJ Freeman

DJ NON

        

Best College Bar

The Corner Bar

Limelight

Burke Street Pub

Campus Gas

        

Best Female Bartender

Hannah Taylor at Paddled South Brewing

Sierra McCaskill @ Stumbles

Jessa Czajkowski Blue Water Grille

Amber Huffman, Karondas Sports Bar and Grill

        

Best Male Bartender

Steven Owen Paddled South Brewing

David Huey

Rodney Byerly

Josh Gore 'The Queen' at Orion's, Greensboro

        

Best Karaoke DJ

DJ Eargasm

Jake Flatt

Kamikaze's Tavern

DJ BS - Brian Saunders

        

Best Karaoke Night in Forsyth County

Tee Time Sports & Spirits

Folly's Draft & Snack

Break Time Billiards & Sports

Bulls Tavern

Best Karaoke Night in Guilford County

Carolina Red Café

StokeRidge Tavern & Grill

The Corner Bar

Stumble Stilskins

        

Best Late Night Bar

Kamikaze's Tavern

The Corner Bar

Rizzo’s

The Flat Iron

        

Best Margarita in Forsyth County

Taco Mama

The Porch Cantina

Rizzo's

Bar Pina’

        

Best Margarita in Guilford County

Kiosco Mexican Grill

Taco Mama

Crafted The Art of the Taco

Kamikaze's Tavern

        

Best Martini in Forsyth County

Bar Nola

Rizzo's

Village Tavern

Joyner's Bar

        

Best Martini in Guilford County

Dram & Draught

Village Tavern

Blue Water Grill

One 17 Sofa Bar & Lounge

        

Best Neighborhood Bar in Forsyth County

Kernersville Brewing

Gypsy Road Brewing Company

Break Time Billiards & Sports

Folly's Draft & Snack, Kernersville

        

Best Neighborhood Bar in Guilford County

Sawmill II

Rixster Grill

StokeRidge Tavern & Grill

The Corner Bar

        

Best New Club/Bar Forsyth County

Folly's Draft and Snack

Bar Nola

Joyner's Bar

Chill Nitro Creamery

        

Best New Club/Bar Guilford County

ONETHIRTEEN Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar

Bourbon Bowl

Kamikaze's Tavern

Lewis and Elm

        

Best Patio in Forsyth County

Gypsy Road Brewing Company

Silver Moon Saloon

Rizzo's

Plank Street Tavern

        

Best Patio in Guilford County

Darryl's Wood Fired Grille

SouthEnd Brewing Co.

Blue Rock Pizza

Brown Truck Brewery

        

Best Place to Dance

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

The Deck in Jamestown

Break Time Billiards & Sports

Chemistry Nightclub

        

Best Place to Eat After Midnight in Forsyth County

Burke Street Pizza

Waffle House

Cook Out

Brothers Pizza

Best Place to Eat After Midnight in Guilford County

Jesse's Diner

Cookout

Lees Brass Taps

Jake's Diner

        

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Forsyth County

Tee Time Sports & Spirits

Breaktime Billiards

West End Opera House

Bar Nola

        

Best Place to Shoot Pool in Guilford County

Jake's Billiards

Kamikaze's Tavern

Tailgators Bar & Billiards

Breakers

        

Best Sports Bar in Forsyth County

Tee Time Sports & Spirits

Break Time Billiards & Sports

Mossy’s Eats Ales Spirits

Twin Peaks, Winston Salem

        

Best Sports Bar in Guilford County

Rody's Tavern

The Box Seat

Stumble Stilskins

Sawmill II

        

Most Original and Unique Bar

Folly's Draft and Snack

Monstercade

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

The Corner Bar

        

The Coolest Small Bar

Folly’s Draft & Snack, Kernersville

Freeman's Grub & Pub

Carolina Red Cafe

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

        

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bagel Store

Greenfields NY Deli & Bagels

High Point Bagels

Kernersville Bagel

New Garden Bagels

Best Bakery

Maxie B's

Bobby Boy

Cupcake Cuties

Sweet Dough Bake Shop

        

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Forsyth County

Little Richard's

Camel City BBQ Factory

Mr Barbecue

Prissy Polly's

        

Best Barbecue Restaurant in Guilford County

Sweet Old Bill's

Black Powder Smokehouse

Country Barbecue

Stamey's BBQ

        

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Forsyth County

Brewer's Kettle

Gypsy Road Brewing Company

JuggHeads

City Beverage

        

Best Beer Selection at Bar in Guilford County

Paddled South Brewing Co.

The Brewer's Kettle

Craft City Sip In

Goofy Foot

Best Biscuits

Krankies

The Biscuit Factory

Country Barbecue

Beloved Bake Shoppe

        

Best Breakfast in Forsyth County

Breakfastime

Krankies

Young Cardinal Cafe & Co.

First Watch

        

Best Breakfast in Guilford County

Tex and Shirley's

Scrambled Southern Diner

Jesse's Diner

Alex's House

Best Brewery/Brewing Company

Paddled South Brewing Co

SouthEnd Brewing Co

Brown Truck Brewery

Oden Brewing

        

Best Brunch

Young Cardinal Cafe & Co.

Print Works Bistro

Scrambled Southern Diner

First Watch

        

Best Buffett

Ichiban

Spiros Family Restaurant

Golden Corral

aaza Indian Bistro

        

Best Burgers in Forsyth County

Hops Burger Bar

Hope Truck Food Co

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Cin-Cin Burger Bar

        

Best Burgers in Guilford County

Hops Burger Bar

The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck

Porter House Burgers

Big Burger Spot

        

Best Cheap Eats

Cook Out

Timmy's Hot Chicken

Taco Mama

421 Market & Grill

        

Best Cheesecake

Cheesecakes By Alex

Uncle Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory

Village Tavern

        

Best Chef in Forsyth County

Niki Farrington, Willow's Bistro

Antonio Di Lisio - Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant

Justin Webster

Curtis Hackaday 1703 Restaurant & Catering

        

Best Chef in Guilford County

Kevin Cottrell, MACHETE

Andrew Smith from Black powder smoke house

Mahmoud Odeh

Tim Judd

        

Best Chef Under 30

Lydia Greene, MACHETE

Rey Davis, Karondas Sports Bar & Grill

Andrew Fisher

Kevin Cotrell

        

Best Chicken Wings in Forsyth County

Ronni's Restaurant

Sixty Six Grill and Taphouse

East Coast Wings

Waldo's Wings

        

Best Chicken Wings in Guilford County

SouthEnd Brewing Co

Big Ed's Chicken Pit

George's Pizza

Black Powder Smokehouse

        

Best Chinese Restaurant/Take Out in Forsyth County

New Sichuan

China Palace

Sampan

Mr Lua's

        

Best Chinese Restaurant/Take Out in Guilford County

Golden Wok

Bamboo Grill

Phoenix Asian Cuisine

China Capitol

        

Best Coffee in Forsyth County

Krankies

The Dapper Bean

DeBeen Espresso

Local Roots Coffee Shop

        

Best Coffee in Guilford County

DeBeen Espresso

The Green Bean

Carolina Red Cafe

83 Custom Coffee

        

Best Country Cooking

Hillbilly Hideaway

Sweet Potatoes

Coliseum Country Café

Becky & Mary’s

        

Best Dessert Menu

Cheesecake by Alex

B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Maxie B's

Twin City Sweets

        

Best Diner

Jesse's Diner

Carolina's Diner

Scrambled Southern Diner

Jake's Diner

        

Best Donuts

Duck Donuts

Granny's Donuts

Donut World

Dough-Joe's Doughnuts & Coffee

        

Best Drink Menu

Breathe Cocktail Lounge

Village Tavern

Dram & Draught

Joyner's Bar

        

Best Family Restaurant

Elizabeth's Pizza

Taco Mama

Rainbow Family Restaurant

The PepperMill Cafe

        

Best Food Truck

The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck

JJ's Cuban Kitchen

Hope Truck Food Co.

Cousins Maine Lobster

        

Best French Fries

Five Guys

Dairi-O

The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck

Dirty Fries

        

Best Fried Chicken in Forsyth County

Sweet Potatoes

Mountain Fried Chicken

Ted's Famous Chicken

Timmy's Hot Chicken

        

Best Fried Chicken in Guilford County

Dame's Chicken & Waffles

Scratch Fried Chicken

Bojangles

Mrs. Winner's

        

Best Frozen Custard

Andy's Frozen Custard

Freddy's Frozen Custard

Whit's Frozen Custard

Abbott's Frozen Custard

        

Best Frozen Yogurt

Sweet Frog

Zack's frozen yogurt

Nattie's Frozen Creations

Feeny's

        

Best Hibachi Restaurant

Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse

Arigato's Japanese Steak and Seafood House

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

        

Best Hot Dogs in Forsyth County

Dairi-O

Kermit's

Dash City Dogs

JS Pulliam Barbeque

        

Best Hot Dogs in Guilford County

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

The Dog House

Backyard Flames- Big Will’s Famous Hotdogs

Mayberry's

        

Best Ice Cream

B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Miso's Ice Cream

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream

Twin City Sweets

        

Best Indian Restaurant

Nawab Indian Cuisine

Salt and Pepper Indian Cuisine

68 Indian Bistro

Taaza Bistro Greensboro

        

Best Irish Restaurant

M'Coul's Public House

Finnigan's Wake

The Claddagh Irish Pub

The Celtic Fridge

        

Best Italian Restaurant in Forsyth County

Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant

Quanto Basta Italian Eatery & Wine Bar

Amalfi's, Kernersville

Elizabeth's Pizza

        

Best Italian Restaurant in Guilford County

Giannos of High Point

Giovanni's Italian Restaurant

Elizabeth's Pizza

Bravo!

        

Best Japanese Restaurant in Forsyth County

HakkaChow-Asian Eats

Chopstix

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

Kimono

        

Best Japanese Restaurant in Guilford County

Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Fire & Sticks Japanese Steakhouse

Arigato's Steak and Seafood House

Tokyo Express

        

Best Juice Bar

Tropical Smoothie Café

Carolina Red Cafe

Organic AF

Village Juice & Kitchen

        

Best Liquor Distillery

Fainting Goat Spirits

Old Nick Williams Co. Farm & Distillery

Broad Branch Distillery

Sutler's Spirit Co.

        

Best Lunch

Taco Mama

Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Jake's Billiards

Rainbow Family Restaurant

        

Best Lunch Specials

Black Powder Smokehouse

Rainbow Family Restaurant

Krankies

421 Market & Grill

        

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Mythos Grill

Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

Mediterraneo Pizza - Clemmons

        

Best Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth County

Mi Pueblo

Taco Mama

Palenque Mexican Grill

Pancho Villas

        

Best Mexican Restaurant in Guilford County

Kiosco Mexican Grill

Taco Mama

El Camino Real Mexican Grill

San Luis

        

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Nazareth Bread Co

Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Jerusalem Market

Mediterraneo Pizza Clemmons

        

Best Milkshake

Burger Warfare

B&E's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Miso's Ice Cream

Cook Out

        

Best New Restaurant

Timmy's Hot Chicken

Mojito Latin Soul Food

‘Cille and ‘Scoe

Raku Ramen & Sushi

        

        

Best New Small/Afforable Restaurant

Timmy's Hot Chicken

Dirty Fries

Carolina Red Café

Acadia Family Restaurant & Pizzeria

        

Best Philly Cheese Steak

The Pearl Kitchen Food Truck

Elizabeth's Pizza

Backyard Flames

Monk's Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers

        

Best Pie

Sweet Dough Bake Shop

Lavender and Honey Kitchen

Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts

Delicious Bakery

        

Best Pizza in Forsyth County

Cugino Forno

Burke Street Pizza

Elizabeth's Pizza Silas Creek

Mario's Pizza

        

Best Pizza in Guilford County

Mario's Pizza

Blue Rock Pizza And Tap

Sticks & Stones

Rome Italian Pizza

        

Best Place for Oysters

Full Moon Oyster Bar

Blue Water Grill

1618 West Seafood Grille

Fishbones

        

Best Restaurant Bar

Village Tavern

MACHETE

Blue Water Grill

GIA: Drink.Eat.Listen

        

Best Restaurant in Forsyth County

Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar

Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant

Milner's American Southern Restaurant

Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood

        

Best Restaurant in Guilford County

Lewis & Elm

MACHETE

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Undercurrent

        

Best Reuban Sandwich

McAlister's Deli

O'Brien’s Deli

Jams Deli

First Carolina Deli

        

Best Ribs

Sweet Old Bill's

Black Powder Smokehouse

Darryl's Wood Fired Grill

Honky Tonk Smokehouse

        

Best Romantic Dinner

Green Valley Grill

MACHETE

Blue Water Grill

Undercurrent

        

Best Salads

Village Tavern

Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Chopt Creative Salad

West End Cafe

        

Best Sandwiches

Jams Deli

Lox Stock & Bagel

First Carolina Delicatessen

Greenfields NY Deli & Bagels

        

Best Seafood Restaurant in Forsyth County

Kings Crab Shack

Full Moon Oyster Bar

Captain Tom's

Walkertown Seafood Shack

Best Seafood Restaurant in Guilford County

The Captain's Table

Blue Water Grill

Sanibel's

Full Moon Oyster Bar

        

Best Steak in Forsyth County

OutWest Steakhouse

Texas Roadhouse

Ryan's Restaurant -Steaks-Chops & Seafood

Willows Bistro

        

Best Steak in Guilford County

Ruth's Chris

Texas Roadhouse

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Village Tavern

        

Best Sub Sandwich

Jams Deli

Hero House

Nick's Sub Shop & Grill

Giacamo's Italian Market

        

Best Sushi Restaurant

US Sushi

Yamato

Sushi Republic

Imperial Koi

        

Best Tacos in Forsyth County

Taco Mama

Crafted Art of The Taco

Taqueria Lucianos

Xcaret

        

Best Tacos in Guilford County

Crafted The Art of the Taco

Taco Mama

Mi Pueblo

Carniceria el Mercadito

        

Best Thai Restaurant

Thai Sawatdee/(Harris) Teeter Thai

Thai Herb

Simply Thai

Kinn Thai

        

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen

Boba House

Dom's

The PepperMill Cafe

        

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Hien Vuong

Rice Paper

Herb Thai

Van Loi 2

        

Best Wine Bar

6th and Vine

The Tasting Room

Lewis and Elm

WineStyles Greensboro

        

Best Wine List

Blue Water Grill

1618 Midtown

Undercurrent

Lewis & Elm

        

GOODS & SERVICES

Best Apartment Complex

Link Apartments Innovation Quarter

Country Park at Tall Oaks

The Lofts at Little Creek

Sherwood Station

        

Best Audiologist Office

Piedmont Ear, Nose & Throat Associates

High Point Audiological

Nichols Hearing And Audiology

Aim Hearing & Audiology Services, PC

        

Best Auto Detail/Automotive Appearance Facility

Twin City Automotive

Pat's Body Shop

Marco's Car Wash

Shine Shop Automotive

Everything Clean Detailing

        

Best Auto Parts Store

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts

Auto Zone

Scarlette's Performance Parts

        

Best Auto Repair Shop

Newton's Car Care

Twin City Automotive

Beamer Tire & Auto

Taylor Tire

        

Best Bank

Truist

Pinnacle

American National Bank

Bank of Oak Ridge

        

Best Barber Shop

Swivel Barbershop

Iron and Cloth Barbershop

The Cave Barber Shop

Tight Cuts Barber & Salon

        

Best Beer Selection at Grocery Store

Bestway

Lowes Foods

Bi Rite Galaxy - Stokesdale

Publix

        

Best Bicycle Store

High Point Bicycle Toy and Hobby

Ken's Bike Shop

cycle de ORO

Recycles

        

Best Body Piercer

Tammy Johnson

Adrian Sheppard

Holiday Thompson

Jenifer Davis

        

Best Bookstore

Wonderland Bookshop

Scuppernong Books

McKay's

Bookmarks

        

Best Boutique

Alexander Rose Boutique

Flare's Boutique

VI Boutique

Bird & Co Boutique

        

Best Bowling Center

Triad Lanes

Bourbon Bowl

AMF Major League Lanes

Spare Time

Best Caterer

Painted Plate Catering

Pepper Moon Catering

JJ's Cuban Kitchen

Thyme 2 Cater

        

Best CBD/Hemp Store

Salem Organic Supply

Camel City Supply

Apotheca - CBD, Delta8, & Kratom

Hemp Kings

Best Chiropractor

Health First

Burke Mill Chiropractic

Twin City Health

Elite Performance Chiropractic

        

Best Commercial/Home Cleaning Company

2 Broke Girls Cleaning Services LLC

Simply Clean of the Triad

Carolina's Finest Cleaning Company LLC

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Triad

        

Best Consignment Shop

Red Collection

Design Archives

Songbirds Bridal, Formal and Consignment

Bles Sensation

        

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Piedmont Plastic Surgery

Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery & Wellness

Cone Health Medical Group Plastic Surgery Specialists

Best impressions

        

Best Credit Union

Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union

Truliant

Member's Credit Union

State Employees Credit Union

        

Best Dentist

Triad Kids Dental

Premier Dental

Tranquil Bay Dental

Dental Care at Palladium

        

Best Dog/Pet Training Facility

Elite Canine

PetSuites Greensboro

Off Leash K9 Training

Pluto's Way Training

        

Best Exterminator

Home Team Pest Defense

Terminix

Clear Defense

Arnold’s Pest Control

        

Best Farmers Market

Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Cobblestone Farmers Market

High Point Farmers Market

Greensboro Farmers Market

        

Best Florist

Dahlias Floral Design

BBA Design

A Daisy A Day

Sedgefield Florist

        

Best Furniture Store

Furnitureland South

Colfax Furniture

Bowen Town and Country

Consignment Connection

        

Best Grocery Store in Forsyth County

Buie’s Market

Trader Joe's

Lidl

Harris Teeter

        

Best Grocery Store in Guilford County

Bi Rite Galaxy - Stokesdale

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe's

Bestway

        

Best Gym/Fitness Center

O2 Fitness

Pure Barre Greensboro

Fitness One Training

Edge Fitness & Combat Arts

        

Best Hair Salon in Forsyth County

Pink Rhino

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids - Winston-Salem

Village Hair Designs

Hair By Kathrync

        

Best Hair Salon in Guilford County

Elektra Salon

Pigtails & Crewcuts: Haircuts for Kids - Greensboro

All Teased Up

Greensboro Day Spa

        

Best Hairstylist

Lori Canoy Weatherman

Amanda Wicker Kerekes at Greensboro Day Spa

Jessica Pitt@All Teased Up

Gray Smith

        

Best Haunted Attraction

Kersey Valley Spookywood

Woods of Terror

Hacker House

Haunted Hollow

        

Best Heating/AC Repair

Miller Heating & Air

Gwyn Services

Arnold Jones

Hawley Air

        

Best Home Repair/Remodeling Co

Custom Wood Flooring LLC

Level Up Roofing Inc

Lakenridge Builders

RJ Turner Remodeling, LLC

        

Best Hookah Lounge/Smoke Shop

Peace Out Vapes

Petra Hookah Vape & Lounge

Glass City Smoke Shop

Apotheca - CBD, Delta8, & Kratom

        

Best Hospital

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Novant Health

Moses Cone

Wesley Long

        

Best Insurance Agent/Group in Forsyth County

North Carolina Farm Bureau

Danielle Waller State Farm

Tara Wustner State Farm

State Farm- Rick Babusiak

        

Best Insurance Agent/Group in Guilford County

State Farm/ Seth Holden

Rodney Melton

Bobby Simpson State Farm

Costas Insurance Group

        

Best Interior Designer/Company

Accent Prone

Maria Adams

Vivid interiors

Kara Cox Designs

        

Best Jewelry Store

Simon Jewelers

Fentress Jewelry

Schiffman's Jewelers

Ellis Jewelers

        

Best Landscaping Company

Dancing Iris Earthscapes LLC

Southern Cutz Lawn Care

On Time Lawn Care LLC

Landscape Solutions & Design, Inc.

        

Best Lawn & Garden Center

Soviero's Tri-County Garden Center & Feed

A B Seed Inc

New Garden Nursery

Guilford Garden Center

        

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Forsyth County

Scott Law Group

McMinn & Logan, PLLC

King Latham Law

Dummit Fradin, Attorneys at Law

        

Best Lawyer/Law Firm in Guilford County

Janet Ward Black, Ward Black Law

Dummit Fradin, Attorneys at Law

Stegall & Clifford, PLLC

The Law Offices of Cheryl David

        

Best Limo/Transportation Provider

Prestige

Black Tie Transportation, Inc

Royal Limousine

AAM Limousine Services

        

Best Local Men's Clothing Store

Men's Wearhouse

Brooks Brothers

Casual Male XL

Lim's Menswear

        

Best Local Women's Clothing Store

Simply Meg's Boutique

The Curvy Fox Boutique

Wood & Thread Boutique

Songbirds Bridal, Formal & Consignments

        

Best Marketing Service/Agency

Jaymes Agency

Lady Bizness

Market by SMS

        

Best Massage Therapists

Mind & Muscle Wellness

Align Holistic Body Work by Jenny Pruitt

Avanti

Amanda Slate

        

Best Med Spa/Day Spa

Elite Esthetics /Raynie Canoy

Greensboro Day Spa

Innovative Aesthetics, MC

Revive and Unwine

        

Best Motorcycle Dealership

Smokin' Harley-Davidson

Indian Motorcycle Greensboro

Triad & World Class Powersports High Point

Honda of Winston-Salem

        

Best Natural Foods Store

Whole Foods

Deep Roots

The Only Earth

Sprouts Farmers Market

        

Best Oil Change

Twin City Automotive

Beamer Tire

Taylor Tire

Callahan Auto Service Center

        

Best Optometrist/Eye Care Center

Oscar Oglethorpe

Eyes on Trade

Progressive Vision

The View On Elm

        

Best Orthodontist

Triad Orthodontics

Handy and Handy

Salem Smiles Orthodontics

Basil Orthodontics

        

Best Outdoor Store

Great Outdoor Provision Company

REI

Academy Sports

Dicks Sporting Goods

        

Best Pet Boarding

PetSuites Greensboro

Lucky's Pet Resort & Day Spa

Ruff Housing Greensboro

Bark Lodge

        

Best Pet Grooming Co.

PetSuites Greensboro

Furry to Fabulous Pet Spa

The Pet Barn

Carolina Pet place

        

Best Pet Supply/Boutique

Howlin at the Moon Bakery

All Pets Considered

PetSuites Greensboro

PetSmart

        

Best Place to Buy Beer in Forsyth County

The Brewer's Kettle K-Vegas

Stella Brew

Lowe's Foods Robinhood

City Beverage Package Store

        

Best Place to Buy Beer in Guilford County

Bestway

Brewers Kettle High Point

Total Wine & More

Brown Truck

        

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Forsyth County

Eyes on Trade

C Distinctive Eyewear

Progressive Vision

Salem Optical Outlet

        

Best Place to Buy Eye Glasses in Guilford County

Oscar Oglethorpe Eyewear

The View On Elm

House of Eyes

Battleground Eye Care

Best Place to Buy Wine in Forsyth County

The Tasting Room

The Caviste Wine Bar/Shop

Total Wine & More

Winston Salem Wine Market

        

Best Place to Buy Wine in Guilford County

Total Wine & More

The Loaded Grape

WineStyles Tasting Station

The Vino Shoppe

        

Best Plumbing Company

Michael Lyn Grimsley LLC

Go Green Plumbing

Cogar Plumbing

Allure Plumbing

        

Best Real Estate Agency/Agent

Alexis Evans

Jennifer Hollowell

Shannon Bruins-Bruins Realty Group/Keller Williams

Fletcher Bingham

        

Best Record/CD Store

Hippo Records

McKay's

Remember When Records

King Records

        

Best Roofing Company

Level Up Roofing

T.R.U.S.T Roofing and Property Maintenance LLC

Jason Collins Roofing

NC Roofing

        

Best Senior Living Facility

Well-Spring Retirement Community

Providence Place

Abbotswood at Irving Park

Spring Arbor

        

Best Shoe Store

Main and Taylor

Fleet Feet High Point

Shoe Carnival

Arthur's Fine Shoes

        

Best Sporting Goods Store

Great Outdoor Provision Co.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Omega Sports

Academy Sports + Outdoors

        

Best Tanning Salon

Sunkissed Tanning Salon

Island Tans

Sunless Body Spray Tan Studio

Amy's Bronze & Glo

        

Best Tattoo Artist

Brandon Hyde

Rooster McGuire Deja Vu tattoo

Holiday Thompson

Alexis Mullins

        

Best Tattoo/Piercing Studio

Deja Vu tattoo

Boss Lady Piercings and Tattoos

Painted Lady Tattoo

Ink Rites Tattoo

        

Best Thrift Clothing Store

Next Step Ministries Thrift Store

Triad Goodwill Store & Donation Center

Bargain Box of Junior League

Songbirds Bridal, Formal & Consignments

        

Best Tire Shop

Taylor Tire

Discount Tire

Beamer Tire

Oak Hollow/Tire Max

        

Best New Car Dealership

Green Lincoln of Greensboro

Green Ford

Crescent Ford

High Point Honda

Best Used Car Dealership

Frank Myers Auto Maxx

Odell's Auto Sales

Peters Auto Mall

Impex

Best Vet/Animal Clinic

Northwood Animal Hospital

Ard Vista Animal Hospital

North Elm Animal Hospital

Westchester Veterinary

        

Best Wedding Cake

The Humble Bee Shoppe

Cake & All Things Yummy

Maxi B's

Beloved Bake Shoppe

        

Best Wedding Location

Summerfield Farms

Legacy Stables and Events

Luna Trail Farm

Blandwood Mansion

        

Best Wedding Planning Service

Triad Weddings Magazine

Knot Your Average Events

Weddings and Events by Vivian

Hive & Co

        

Best Wireless Carrier

Verizon Cellular Sales

AT&T

Consumer Cellular

Boost Mobile

        

Best Yoga/Pilates Studio

High Point Yoga School

Ahimsa Yoga & Wellness Collective

Pure Light Yoga

Wildlight Wellness

        

Best/Favorite Non-Profit

Backpack Beginnings

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

Books for Birthdays

The Bargain Box

        

LGBTQ+

Best Drag Pageant

Miss NC Sex Kitten

Miss Chemistry

Miss NC Mardi Gras

Brenda the drag queen

        

Best Female Impersonator

Paisley Parque

Brenda the Drag Queen

Onyx Jayde

        

Best LGBTQ Drag Night Out or Event

The Sex Kitten Round Up

Drag Brunch

Brenda's Drag Buffet at Twist Lounge

Ivy Carter's School of Shade

        

Best LGBTQ Friendly Business

Winston Salem Theatre Alliance

The Bearded Goat

On Time Lawn Care LLC

Club Orion

        

Best LGBTQ Social Activity

Pride Winston Salem

Green Queen Bingo

Pride Greensboro

The Red Party - Guilford Green Foundation

MEDIA

Best Female TV News Anchor

Julie Luck

Melissa Painter FOX8 News

Talitha Vickers

Leanne Petty

Best Food Blogger/Instagramer

Algenon Cash Eat Drink Triad

Triad Food Noms

DJ Cuisine

Tim Beeman

Kristi Maier/Triad Foodies

        

Best Local TV News Channel

Fox8

WFMY News 2

Spectrum

WXII

Best Male TV News Anchor

Chad Tucker

Neil McNeill

Tim Buckley

Kenny Beck

        

Best Morning Radio Show

2 Guys Named Chris - Rock 92

Jared & Katie on 107.5

Steve The Finman Finnegan  WTOB 96.7

Steve Harvey

        

Best Radio Personality

2 Guys Named Chris - Rock 92

"Steve The Finman Finnegan WTOB 96.7

Don Mark

Katei Cranford - WUAG 103.1fm - #ksttr

        

Best Radio Station

Rock 92 WKRR

1075 KZL

WTOB 980AM & 96.7FM

WTQR 104.1

        

Best Reason to Read YES! Weekly

Interesting Stories

Music Coverage/Katei Cranford

Photos from around town by Natalia Garcia

Chanel Davis

        

Best Triad Podcast

Wheeler's Dog

Zero Dark Nerdy

Money Talk With Tiff

Real Ass Affirmations

        

Best Videography/Videographer

Camel City Videography Casey Hauser

Katrena Wize

Jaymes Agency

Dylan James

        

MUSIC SCENE

Best Bassist

Kevin Beroth

Jerry Chapman

Mark Vestich

Mike Blankenship

        

Best Guitarist

Greg Hurley

Mark McKernan

Mark Miller, The Carolina Pines

Shawn Miles

        

Best Intimate Music Venue

Folly Draft and Snack

Gas Hill Drinking Room

Bull's Tavern

The Flat Iron

Best Live Triad Music Show of 2021

Gears and Guitar Festival

Hotwax and the Splinters @ Brewer's Kettle

Red Dirt Revival @ BreakTime Billards

Vagabond Saints Music Of The Rolling Stones

        

Best Local Original Band

Killing Gophers

Hotwax and the Splinters

The Malamondos

Viva la Muerte

Vicki Skinner

        

Best Music Venue in Forsyth County

The Ramkat

Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Bull's Tavern

Rizzo's

        

Best Music Venue in Guilford County

The Blind Tiger

The Deck

The Flat Iron

Cone Denim Entertainment Center

        

Best Musician in the Triad

Clay Howard

Laurie Alley

Robert Elliott (Red)

Brandon Miller

        

Best Percussionist

Lauren Myers

Tim Bernthal

Jaysen Buterin

Wes Allen

        

Best Piano Player

Faye Wilson - Spindle 45

Sammy Fribush

Julian Sizemore

Faye Wilson

        

Best Place to Buy Musical Equipment in Triad

The B String Guitar Shop

The Music Barn

Love's Music

Brothers Music and Trade

        

Best Recording Studio

Earthtones Recording Studio

EMR Recorders

Black Rabbit Audio

Chophouze Studios

Soul Lab Studios

        

Best Songwriter

Clay Howard

Clyde Lewis / Hotwax

Cody Haviach

Aquarian Angel

        

Best Tribute / Cover Band

Camel City Yacht Club

Spindle 45

The Carolina Pines

Brothers Pearl

        

Best Vocalist

Clay Howard

Laurie Alley- Spindle 45

Brandon Miller

        

Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music

Folly's Draft and Snack

The Coal Pit

The Deck

Bull's Tavern

