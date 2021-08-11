That Blonde girl Vikki and her Works

Victoria ‘Vikki’ Vassar, a local Winston-Salem artist, is strongly influenced by German expressionism and artists like Ed Gorey, Mark Ryden, and pop art from the 1960s. “If it’s big, bold, simple, gothy, or just plain weird - I probably love it,” said Vassar.
The artist primarily works in pen, ink, and digital, but used to do sports photojournalism back in her hometown and will do photography, on occasion. She most recently had a photo published in MAKE Magazine that she took of her friend Clark Whittington, who runs the ART-O-MAT projects.
“My love for art started at such a young age. Before my grandmother died when I was 3, she gave me a notebook, which I recently found from the ’80s, and in the mornings as she was sipping on her coffee, I would scribble at the kitchen table. She would help me turn my scribbles into something more. It was neat to me,” said Vassar. “I do this same method with my children, even though they are way too old for this.”
Vassar’s carried her passion for art with her through her day-to-day activities and began admiring the city that surrounds her. “Every day on my way to work, I would pass by an abandoned bus parked at the old bus station on Trade Street. After questioning it, I did my own research to find out more about the mysterious bus,” said Vassar. “I learned it was an old bus company in Winston-Salem that used to run for minorities. It is one of a few still standing, so I decided to sketch up a drawing and digitize it in honor of the bus and the message it served for the time, even though many people in the area aren’t aware of its existence.”
As Vassar engulfed herself in the town’s history, she broadened that horizon to the people of the town. “One of the most special pieces I have done is on Trade Street, where I recently drew on a tower filled with art on 6th Street. On top, there is a portrait of a guy holding a cup of coffee eyeballing you down the street towards the Silver Moon Saloon. That is my friend James Douglas who bartends at the Moon and is known quite well in the area. I was able to get that up through the organization Art for Art’s Sake. I am on their list of artists,” said Vassar.
The idea for the mural came about when Vassar took the original photo of Douglas one night when they were hanging out downtown. While she was in front, he was behind her shoulders when she snapped the photo. “I didn’t tell him at first about my plan, I wanted it to be a surprise, so I had to talk to my friend Stewart Knight, who headed the tower project for AFAS, to see if there was a chance I could get the mural put up to where it’s facing the Silver Moon Saloon, so James can see it when he gets off of work,” said Vassar. “One night when James got off of work, I took him up the street to see the completed mural, and when he saw it he was mortified. It looks as if he is judging everyone that comes in and out of the Moon, it is phenomenal.”
Vassar then began connecting with other artists in the city such as Jeff Beck and started participating in galleries around the Triad. “My first gallery participation was in a Delurk Kitchen Sink art show several years ago, while my first gallery show painting was in Greensboro with Jeff Beck’s ‘No Blank Walls’ pop-up show in this abandoned garage on Elm Street. Jeff and I were both at the Winston Junction Market show where we live painted together,” shared Vassar.
Recently, Vassar has focused more on getting pieces into peoples’ homes, believing art should be obtainable to everyone. “People like to decorate, as they should, and I don’t think art should be out of budget for anyone who wants to make their spaces more personalized,” said Vassar. “Another reason I am mainly focusing on individual work is that I have a little bit of an issue getting in with the city since I technically don’t live in Winston but just outside the city limits. The city has been pushing to support and make an effort to pull in more local artists, which is awesome, even though I am excluded since my address is not a Winston-Salem address.”
In the past, Winston-Salem has received backlash for bringing in artists from other states to do mural work when there are several talented artists in their backyard. “Winston-Salem is honestly one of the most intricately woven art communities I’ve ever seen in my life,” she shared.
Vassar has plans for the upcoming months on new individual projects that range from creating sun catchers to unique sculpture pieces.
“A few weeks ago, I finished one individual art piece based on a sculpture I created and displayed in my living room. It is of a real cat skull I dug up at my parents’ house and placed on top of a mannequin arm. After a quick sketch, I transferred it to digital art in order to add accent pieces that only exemplify the message I am trying to convey. Efficiency is something I am really into, if I can take a piece and digitize it, I will,” said Vassar.
After delving into the world of folklore, she became obsessed with rabbits. “I did a few sketches, and printed out the rabbit images on plywood material, created some holes, and attached it to other pieces of glass I got from Camel City glass. I also just bought some blankets and am planning to create a cement blanket, attach a large skull I found that fits my head, and add some material to manipulate shoulders for a humanoid frame in order to create a grim reaper sculpture for the hell of it,” shared Vassar.
The creative said that anyone could be an artist as long as they find “the right medium that pleases” them but warns of letting your craft stress you out.
“Which means I do it when I have time too, and when I feel like it. Artistic burnout is a real issue, everyone goes through it, and I have seen artists try to push through it. Take a break, take a breather, and relax,” Vassar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.