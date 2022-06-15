Terror takes shape again: The Thing rings in 40 years

Very few remakes equal, much less surpass, the original films, but I firmly believe John Carpenter’s 1982 version of The Thing is that rarity. All due respect to the 1951 original (which starred James Arness as The Thing!), Carpenter’s adaptation was more faithful, more frightening, and may well be his masterpiece.
It didn’t seem that way at first, as the film received unaccountably negative, even vicious, reviews upon its release — primarily due to the ground-breaking special effects of Rob Bottin, which were truly original and truly horrifying. Leonard Maltin, Vincent Canby (of The New York Times), and even Cinefantastique — a magazine devoted to fantasy, horror, and science-fiction — all gave the film reviews that weren’t so much negative as angry and appalled.
Yet like its title character, The Thing refused to die, becoming a staple of cable television and home video, and truly underwent a truly phoenix-like resurrection in critical appraisal. It is now considered by many to be a classic of the genre and has inspired such acclaimed contemporary filmmakers as Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, J.J. Abrams, Neill Blomkamp, and countless others.
To commemorate the 40th anniversary of its release, Fathom Events and Universal Pictures have joined forces to present The Thing at 800 cinemas nationwide, two of which are here in the Piedmont Triad: The film will be screened at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at the Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16 (3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro) and the Regal Palladium Stadium 14 (5830 Samet Drive, High Point). Tickets are $13.34 and can be ordered here: https://www.fathomevents.com/.
Set in Antarctica 1982, the film depicts the mounting horror when the members of a U.S. scientific base discover a nearby Norwegian base in ruins and evidence of an alien spacecraft that had been frozen in the ice for centuries, perhaps longer. Shortly thereafter, they find themselves terrorized by the alien being, which has the ability to replicate its victims. The themes the film addresses are timeless: Mistrust and paranoia. In the best Agatha Christie tradition, anyone could be a “Thing” and everyone’s a suspect. Some observers interpreted The Thing as an AIDS allegory, which the filmmakers did not intend — although that allegory was more applicable to Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness (1987), which shares a number of thematic similarities to The Thing.
The Thing marked Carpenter’s third collaboration with Kurt Russell, having previously worked with him in the 1979 TV movie Elvis and the 1981 cult classic Escape from New York, and he’s surrounded by a peerless ensemble cast: A. Wilford Brimley, Donald Moffat, Richard Dysart, Keith David, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Richard Masur, Charles Hallahan, Thomas G. Waites, Peter Maloney, and Joel Polis — and every actor is at the top of his game.
In addition to Bottin’s special effects, some of which were created in collaboration with the late, great Stan Winston, the ominous score by Ennio Morricone further enhances the tension, and this version of The Thing is actually more faithful to John W. Campbell’s 1938 novella Who Goes There? than the earlier film. The screenplay, by Bill Lancaster, is filled with quotable lines — most of which could not be reprinted in a family newspaper. However, this one can be: “I don’t know what the hell’s in there, but it’s weird and pissed-off, whatever it is!”
Over the years, I’ve had the good fortune to interview Carpenter, David, and cinematographer Dean Cundey. Carpenter and Cundey (also long-time collaborators) both said that making The Thing was one of the highlights of their life, yet their enthusiasm was tempered by the vicious critical reception at the time. David, who made his screen debut in The Thing and later reunited with Carpenter in They Live (1988), laughed when he recalled his concerns that he would be fired because he broke his arm shortly before filming commenced. (If you look closely, you can see that one arm is more mobile than the other.)
Some things are worth waiting for, no pun intended, and John Carpenter’s The Thing achieving classic status is one of them.
In addition to the film, this presentation also includes vintage, behind-the-scenes footage from Michael Matessino’s 1998 documentary The Thing: Terror Takes Shape, which was included in the first DVD special edition.
The official Fathom Events website is https://www.fathomevents.com/.
