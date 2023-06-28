Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance, the contemporary professional ballet company that delights Winston-Salem with vivid cutting-edge dance each summer, is premiering their most lavish production to date, Cleopatra. Celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary, Heather Maloy, Founder/Artistic Director, has created an original, full-length production with 15 dancers, a two story set, five projection screens and more than 80 costumes that is sure to be a performance not to forget.
For 20 years, Terpsicorps performances have showcased critically acclaimed dancers who are on their summer hiatus from companies across the US and abroad. This summer’s cast of dancers, four of whom are UNCSA alumni, are chosen specifically for a unique combination of physicality and theatrical sensibilities that can bring a story like Cleopatra to life.
Now in her 21st season as artistic director, Heather Maloy, a nationally recognized alumnus from UNCSA, brings our community the premiere of her latest full-scale production. This immersive dance theater event will titillate all the senses with amazing dancing, costumes, set and projection design, music, and even otherworldly scents.
Always a masterful storyteller, Maloy’s artistic interpretation of Cleopatra’s life brings history to light through a modern lens and a renewed sense of immortality to the life and times of Egypt’s last Pharaoh. “This production is stretching the boundaries of what we do as a company. My research and focus on the life and times of Cleopatra pushed me to create a work that strives to match the spectacle of her turbulent life. We ask that audience members come ready to let the experience roll over them like a dream as their imaginations take the reins,” Maloy reflects.
With collaboration always at the forefront of Terpsicorps’ mission, the dance company has united with the Lam Museum of Anthropology at Wake Forest to add to the immersive experience with actual artifacts from the Ptolemaic time period on display at the theatre.
To celebrate this auspicious 20th anniversary, Terpsicorps is offering a special pre-show event, Getting Close to Cleo. For only $10 per person (sold separately), audience members are invited to join choreographer Heather Maloy for an informative chat and champagne toast. Held in the theater while the dancers warm up on stage, Maloy will share insights from her extensive research, her trip to Egypt, and all the creative milestones that went into creating this awe-inspiring, original production.
The 2023 Season is sponsored by Patty and Malcolm Brown, and Kevin Meek.
For more information visit: terpsicorps.org or call 828-761-1371.
