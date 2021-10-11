Have you taken the time to stroll among the Fall Flowers Sculpture exhibit at Creekside Park in Archdale?
This annual display, coordinated by the Randolph Arts Guild and Archdale Parks and Recreations, will be up all month. Flowers were designed by locals in the community.
Professional artists Erik Beerbower, Sharyn Walker, and Joshua Pugh have sculptures on display. Local art teachers Marcus Lawson and Lori Ross also provided sculptures.
We even have 3 local girl scout troops participating! It is a true community effort. We would love for you to join us, take pictures with the designs, and tag us.
#fallflowersnc @randolphartsguild @archdaleparks
