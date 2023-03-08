CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2023 – Teach For America North Carolina will host its signature fundraising event, One Day Breakfast, in four cities within North Carolina. The 2023 theme, Meeting the Moment, calls supporters to action by attending one of the events or donating to the cause.
The organization is galvanizing support and dollars as it works to recruit, retain, and support exceptional, equity-oriented educational leaders across the state. North Carolina is a founding state for Teach For America with 30+ years of impact throughout the state including over 2,200 alumni and over 200 incoming educators impacting classrooms each year as corps members.
“Last year was the first year we engaged multiple communities across North Carolina to amplify the voices and contributions of our Teach For America corps members and alumni to education across the state and also expand support. This year, we are looking forward to another set of sold out events and connections with stakeholders and our network across the state.” said Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, Teach For America North Carolina’s Executive Director.
One Day Breakfast events will be hosted across the state in Rocky Mount on March 23rd, Greensboro on April 6th, Charlotte on April 28th and Raleigh on May 18th. Each fundraising event will feature key panelists and contributors central to both the city’s school system and larger community. In addition to Teach For America corps members and alumni, community stakeholders like Kieth Cockrell (President, Bank of America Charlotte and Head of Sports Sponsorships), Katie B. Morris (Trustee, The Belk Foundation), Dr. Otis Smallwood (Superintendent of Bertie Schools), Dr. Whitney Oakley (Superintendent of Guilford County Schools), and Linda Lockman-Brooks (Chair, Board of Trustees, Central Piedmont Community College), and Mebane Rash (CEO and Editor-in-Chief of EdNC) are among several that will be joining events across the state.
Teach For America North Carolina experienced sold out attendance in 2022, with outstanding excitement and participation from the community. Registration to attend any of the events is available on the organization’s event website. Those interested in attendance are encouraged to register early and share the opportunity with difference makers that want to be a part of meeting the moment.
Tickets and Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses or individuals to support the event across all locations. For more information on how to become a sponsor or donor, access the event website and click on the location of interest. You can follow Teach For America North Carolina and the One Day Breakfast event series on LinkedIn and Twitter.
