GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2023) – Drivers who visit downtown Greensboro are asked to share input on their experiences by taking the Downtown Parking User Survey online by May 26. Downtown business owners are asked to take the separate Business Owner Survey. The results of the surveys will help inform the Greensboro Downtown Parking Plan, which aims to make parking in the central business district more convenient.
The City has hired consultant Kimley-Horn to develop the plan. The goals of the plan include managing parking in a way that supports local businesses, reducing congestion, updating pricing and enforcement programs, and efficiently managing existing parking facilities and loading zones. The plan, which is expected to be complete by fall 2023, will provide recommendations for improving downtown parking.
