Tackled & Shackled: TAP alleges senior court watcher assaulted by bailiffs

On May 17, Yvette Boulware, a court watcher for the Triad Abolition Project, was forcibly arrested by bailiff Terry Whitaker in Forsyth County Courthouse. The incident began with Whitaker ordering Boulware to remove the sunglasses atop her head. It ended with the diminutive 62-year-old Black woman tackled, shackled and jailed.
According to the Triad Abolition Project (TAP), Boulware is a veteran activist mentored by the late congressman John Lewis, whom she met in the 1980s while in Atlanta working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
In 2020, Boulware participated in protests by TAP over the 2019 death of John Neville in Forsyth County Jail. Neville died from asphyxia after being forcibly restrained in a “hogtie” position by five detention officers at the request of a nurse.
Last month, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted nurse Michelle Heughins for involuntary manslaughter but dropped charges against officers Lavette Williams, Edward Roussel, Sarah Poole, Antonio Woodley Jr., and Christopher Stamper.
Boulware was in court on May 17 for the hearing of Sarah Carney and Carew Henry, TAP members arrested for obstructing traffic during 2020 protests over Neville’s death. The session ended with Judge Lawrence Fine dropping charges against Carney and Henry, but charging Boulware with contempt of court and felony assault with a deadly weapon.
Christina Howell, Public Relations Manager for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, stated that Boulware stabbed a bailiff with the pen she’d been using to take notes. The Sheriff’s office has not named the injured bailiff but has described the injury as minor.
Boulware and TAP contend that any injury to a bailiff with the pen was accidental and occurred while Whitaker and five other bailiffs piled on top of her after Whitaker threw her to the floor.
Activists have made Whitaker a controversial figure on social media. In Sept. 2020, the organization Housing Justice Now sent Howell photos of an unmasked Whitaker standing close to people entering the Magistrate’s Office and alleged that he was one of several deputies who “refused” to wear masks in court. Subsequent photos tweeted by the organization show Whitaker continuing his duties unmasked for weeks after Howell received that complaint.
TAP has distributed screenshots of public Facebook posts by Whitaker. In one, he shared a meme supporting Darrin Wilson, the officer who shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. He also shared a meme calling Castro, Hitler, Stalin and Obama “dictators” who supported gun control (in reality, Obama never pushed for gun control and Hitler loosened Weimar-era restrictions on gun ownership).
According to Carney and Henry, the May 17 incident began when Whitaker approached Boulware and told her to remove the sunglasses atop her head. Boulware allegedly asked Whitaker which statute she was violating.
When asked that same question by YES! Weekly, Howell replied, “Judges set rules for the general decorum of the courtrooms they preside over. Deputies assigned to courtrooms enforce the rules of the direction of the presiding judge.”
Scholar-activist Dr. Brittany Battle, the Wake Forrest sociology professor who cofounded TAP in 2019, responded to Howell’s statement via email.
“Christina is correct that judges can set any rules in their courtroom, including not chewing gum and having tucked-in shirts. However, the judge appears to have set no such rule and the bailiff acted on his own to instruct Ms. Boulware to remove her sunglasses. When she questioned the statute, he could have explained it was a judge’s order. However, he did no such thing, because the judge had not instructed him to police sunglasses in court that day.”
Battle, Henry and Carney all allege that Boulware wore the sunglasses on her head the entire day, with no intervention from any bailiff until the charges against Henry and Carney were dismissed and Boulware started to exit the chamber with them and attorney James Quander.
“Bailiff Whitaker told Ms. Yvette to come back,” wrote Battle. “Ms. Yvette said she couldn’t stay because she had an appointment, to which Judge Lawrence Fine replied ‘No you don’t.’ Whitaker grabbed Ms. Yvette, slinging her coffee out of her hands, and threw her to the ground.”
After Henry used their phone to record the altercation, Judge Fine ordered bailiffs to seize it.
“Fine had Henry hand over their phone,” wrote Battle, “saying it’s not legal to record in a courtroom. Five more bailiffs joined the attack on Ms. Yvette. Henry explained to the judge they were unaware of this rule, and they had been trained to record aggressive encounters with the police. The judge ultimately did not charge Henry with contempt of court, but kept their phone.”
According to Carney and Henry, after Carney protested that six bailiffs piling on top of a tiny elderly woman was “ridiculous,” another bailiff loudly ordered the TAP members not to speak, and attorney Quander advised them to leave the building, which they did.
When contacted, Quander told YES! Weekly, “I don’t think I can speak about that yet, as it looks like I may be a witness.”
Howell disputed media reports that Whitaker threw Boulware to the floor. “As I know you are committed to journalistic integrity, please note that the use of the term ‘threw’ is inaccurate.”
Battle alleged that Boulware, Carney, Henry and Quander all describe Boulware as “thrown.” “Whitaker tackled her and fell on top of her with his full body weight. ‘Thrown to the ground’ is actually a mild description of his brutal assault, and I think it is well within the scope of journalistic integrity to report what happened as it happened, not the narrative provided by a department attempting to save face after once again brutally assaulting Black people.”
When asked why bailiffs escalated the situation by laying hands on Boulware rather than allowing her to exit, Howell replied, “Ms. Boulware had the option to remove her sunglasses at any point after being directed to do so.”
When asked about the claim that Boulware was shackled, Howell stated the detained court watcher “did not spend the entire time she was in the Detention Center in full restraints” and “was subject to the same procedures as the other residents.”
To Howell’s statement, Battle replied that Boulware was strip-searched and held in the maximum-security section of the detention center and “was shackled anytime she was outside her cell.” Battle described the sight of Boulware at her first court appearance, “62 years and less than five feet tall, in leg shackles and her hands shackled to her waist,” as evidence “of the brutal violence of the police and the carceral state.”
Boulware was released Wednesday night after spending 31 hours in jail. According to Battle, “at this time, Ms. Yvette is not available for a phone or email interview,” as “she is in the hospital recovering from injuries she received in the assault.”
According to Howell, the released activist and court watcher is facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and contempt of court.
Battle alleges that Boulware was targeted as a TAP court watcher, and for asking what statute she violated by wearing her sunglasses atop her head. “Bailiffs determined to make an example of Ms. Yvette in an attempt to intimidate TAP as a whole. She was celebrating the dismissal of the Occupy WSNC arrest cases with Sarah Carney and Carew Henry when she was ordered to go before the judge without due process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.