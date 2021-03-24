Taboo Tales: Author Jessica Cale talks Sex, Pirates, Netflix, and Her Latest Book

Not every article in Dirty Sexy History, the blog founded and edited by historian and novelist Jessica Cale, is about sex.
The earliest entry, from 2014, is titled “Absinthe in Seventeenth-Century England (Sort Of).” The most recent “A Cure for (Anything) that Ails You: Cocaine in Victorian Medicine,” was posted on March 18. Appropriately enough for a blog so highly addictive, there’s a lot of drugs and booze.
There are also entries on the 19th-century passion for nipple rings and tattoos, the daring Russian women who dropped bombs on Hitler’s armies from tiny rickety airplanes, the 19th century Parisian equivalent of goth clubs, and why “Civil War Hospitals were Enough to Make You Sick.”
But there’s also plenty of sex.
Representative titles include “Hysteria and Medicinal Masturbation: The 19th Century Origins of the Vibrator,” and “Sex, Contraception, and Abortion in Medieval England.”
My favorite, “The Lays of Ancient Rome: Pompeian Pornography and the Museum Secretum,” perfectly embodies Cale’s scholarly-but-saucy approach and her contributors. It naughtily riffs on the title of an 1842 collection of narrative poems (or lays) by Thomas Babington Macaulay while presuming the reader won’t be turned off by the Latin “Secretum,” the title of the section of the British Museum devoted to material once thought obscene.
“I called the blog Dirty, Sexy History because I wanted to focus on the aspects of history that aren’t sanitized for a modern audience,” Cale told YES! Weekly. “You learn a lot of dates and definitions in high school history class, but there’s no life to them. Social and cultural history has always been my focus.”
Cale said that, despite having a broad interest in a range of subjects and periods, she considers herself “first and foremost” a historian of sex and sexuality.
“Before I went to college for history, I was a volunteer peer sex-ed counselor for Planned Parenthood (I was the girl you could ask about birth control and STIs, and I could show you how to put a condom on a banana). Sex is obviously a huge part of life—having the knowledge to keep yourself safe and the freedom to control your own reproductive destiny is critical, and it always has been. People try to use bad history to justify rolling back reproductive rights, and so many people just accept what they’re saying at face value because no one ever told them anything different.”
This expertise is why Netflix hired Cale in 2019 as one of the historians seen and heard in the new “scripted documentary” series The Lost Pirate Kingdom, in which she talks about everything from the famous Irish-American pirate Anne Bonny (even a cursory glance at Cale’s blog reveals her interest in women who defy traditional roles) to how “wife sales” and “wife auctions” were a common way for men to end their marriages (divorce was widely available only to the wealthy, and women had to come from rich or powerful families to have any say in it).
“One of the directors was a big fan of Dirty, Sexy History and turned the others on to it,” said Cale. “They contacted me and asked if I would consider appearing on the show, and we had a brief online interview to see how I did on camera. I talked about syphilis for what must have been about a half-hour, and they flew me to New York City the next week.”
Like many documentary series, the show mixes historians speaking to the camera with dramatized incidents, but the latter are longer than usual for the form, contain more dialogue, and feature actors charismatic enough for a dramatic series or feature film. For instance, the show depicts Edward Thatch as taking the name and ferocious persona of Blackbeard and striking out against the English slave trade. Then, in North Carolina, he turns from liberating slaves to selling them.
Cale told YES! Weekly that “we can only speculate” on Thatch’s views regarding slavery. “At this time, Bristol was the second largest port in England, and that was a direct result of the slave trade. His family probably made their money from it. At this point, a lot of people were beginning to subscribe to ideas of ‘racial theory,’ these bunk science justifications for enslaving other races. People felt differently about it, and even if Thatch was opposed to it—which he very much could have been—it was still very much a reality in his life.”
She also spoke of the Bristol-born pirate’s special relationship with North Carolina. “It made sense for him to come up here. The way the coast is, it would have been easy for him to sail inland a bit and basically disappear from anyone pursuing him. Further, the governor and chief justice were in his pocket, so North Carolina was an ideal safe haven for him.”
I already knew that Blackbeard was not a bloodthirsty psychopath (there is no record of him killing anyone, and he had a reputation for charming and marrying women rather than kidnapping them) and that his ferocious and even psychotic mage was a theatrical creation designed to frighten his victims into surrendering without a fight. But I was surprised to see him depicted as an educated man who, in a sex scene with Ann Bonney, speaks a bit of Latin and remarks on the usefulness of poetry for wooing ladies.
“Thatch was from a well-to-do family in Bristol, likely successful merchants, and he was very well educated,” said Cale. “He could read and write, and Latin was taught in grammar schools at this time. It would be unusual if he didn’t have some Latin.”
Speaking of self-promotion, the famous pirate I already knew the most about is Anne Bonny. She was the heroine of my “Under the Flag of Night,” which was published in Asimov’s Science Fiction in 2004, reprinted in the Science Fiction Book Club’s Best Short Novels 2005, and is currently available on Amazon Kindle.
Bonny appears throughout Netflix’s The Lost Pirate Kingdom series, but her actual career as a pirate doesn’t begin until the first season is almost over, and it doesn’t depict the other famous female pirate, Mary Read, with whom she sailed, and who is rumored to have been her lover.
“There’s not a lot we know for certain about Anne Bonny,” Cale said. “She’s one of the only known female pirates from this period, and her legend lives on to this day. The sources are spotty and mostly legend, but even legend has to come from somewhere. I rather suspect there’s more than a grain of truth to the stories about her. She must have been an incredible fighter if men were willing to admit to being impressed or even beaten. She sounds like a fearsome character, but that wasn’t unusual at the time. Back in Britain, there were plenty of female fighters and cross-dressing thieves. That’s not to say Anne wasn’t remarkable, only that she wasn’t the only woman doing these things. When Mary Read turned up in trousers, she wasn’t the only other woman on the planet who rejected social mores and habitually dressed as a man.”
Cale said she and other historians could only speculate whether Anne and Mary were actually lovers.
“We’ll never know for sure if that really happened, but it’s pretty likely it did. During this period, women frequently experimented with each other sexually, and a number of them had lifelong romances. Female relationships weren’t generally seen as threatening to men because men couldn’t work out the mechanics of them, so people turned a blind eye. It wasn’t a concern. Of course, we know that Mary died, but Anne disappeared, and what happened to her next is still a mystery. There’s a theory that she went back to the States, married, and had a normal life, but I can’t imagine that was true. You don’t run away with Jack Rackham, then go home and marry some random farmer. She probably went on to have more adventures under a different name.”
Then there’s Charles Vane. The one famous pirate who was every bit as vicious as his reputation claimed him to be. “All the awful things other pirates were rumored to have done,” said Cale, were actually done by Vane.
“We don’t know for sure where he came from, but you have to realize that for most people in London at this time—and to a point, even in larger port towns in England—conditions were less than ideal. The poor in London experienced the kind of poverty we can’t begin to imagine. Vane likely grew up surrounded by death, disease, and filth, people living on top of each other and fighting every day to survive. This is a time when regular public executions were the main source of entertainment for most people. Hanging days at Tyburn were treated as public holidays; they wanted to set an example for the public, but the punishment was so casual and needlessly cruel—we’re talking children hanged for stealing pennies—that showing up and supporting those killed became a way to stand up to the tyranny of the judicial system. This is not the kind of world that inspires faith in law and order. Many people did rebel, and piracy was very much a part of that, but Vane didn’t stop at making his own way—he wanted to burn down the world.”
Cale has a particular interest in Tyburn, the infamous gallows that were the main place of execution for London and Middlesex until 1783. It’s the title of her first book, volume one in the Southwark Saga, a series of historical romances that began in 2014.
“I have 12 books out. Most fall somewhere between Historical Romance and Historical Fiction. The love story is there, but there are a lot of historical details, real-life settings, and a few cameos from historical figures,” she said. “Apart from those, I do also have a non-fiction history book, Sexuality and its Impact on History: The British Stripped Bare, which is a sexual history of the UK. There are a few authors in that one, and I wrote the chapter on the Middle Ages.”
Cale grew up in Rochester, Minnesota, and moved to Wales on her own when she was 18. There, she earned a BA in Ancient and Modern History and an MFA in Creative and Media Writing, both from the University of Swansea.
“In 2007, I did an internship with BBC History Magazine and continued to work with them as a freelance history tourism writer for the next two years. I wrote for several other people as a freelance journalist as well, mostly music magazines. I came back to the States in 2011 and ended up in the Triad—my best friend from my MFA, Jennifer, was originally from here, and she said we’d like it, so we thought we’d give it a try. It’s been ten years so far, and I love it here.”
She said that Dirty, Sexy History started as a reaction to negative reviews her friends were getting for their Historical Romances. “Romance has a bad reputation for being inaccurate, and I wanted there to be a place where we could show our receipts. History isn’t nearly as buttoned-up as people like to believe, and it’s sort of become my mission to prove that.”
When she’s not stringing love stories together, she conducts ghost tours for Carolina History and Haunts. Since 2018, she has owned her own company, Safeword Author Services, with the motto “We will whip your project into shape.” Her husband John, who is also a historian, sometimes contributes articles to her blog. Though he grew up in London, she said that the pair met when she was in Swansea.
Cale said that one reason for her interest in sexuality is that a lot of previous cultures were more sexually enlightened than the contemporary United States.
“The Middle Ages were not nearly as repressed as people tend to believe. Sex outside of marriage was really no big deal, and most clergy appreciated it was going to happen and didn’t particularly care. Abortion was common and didn’t have the same stigma attached to it that it does today. They didn’t believe that life began at conception. Some said it wasn’t until birth, and some said it was around the time you could feel the baby kick. Abortion wasn’t actually outlawed in the UK until the 19th century. Before that, it was viewed as birth control, and it was something women handled themselves. There were even recipes for abortifacients made from household plants in mainstream recipe books through the 17th century. Until very recently, sexuality was a spectrum rather than a binary, and most people would have been what we now consider bisexual. Gender roles were not as stark for much of history either, and effeminacy among men was not seen anywhere near as negatively as it is in America today.”
I asked the Historical Romance and Historical Fiction Author Jessica Cale to tell us about three of her favorite historical figures. She replied with the following italicized responses:
Lola Montez: [I’m currently working on a long post about her] Lola Montez was an Irish woman who reinvented herself as a Spanish dancer and had affairs across India, Europe, and North America. Her affair with King Ludwig I of Bavaria resulted in his abdication after he named her the Countess of Landsfeld. Forced to flee, she became an author and lecturer and ended up moving to America.
Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges: [there is an article about him on DSH] What’s not the like about the chevalier? He was a fencing prodigy, a composer so skilled that he taught Marie Antoinette music and made Mozart jealous, and he led the Légion St-Georges, the first all-Black regiment in Europe.
Mata Hari: Like Lola Montez, Mata Hari escaped an abusive marriage and reinvented herself as a dancer in Paris. She started her career in her early 30s, a little later than Montez, but was every bit as popular and, of course, became infamous as a spy, but we still don’t know if she really was one. As a popular entertainer and Dutch citizen, she was able to travel freely throughout the war. France tried to hire her to spy for them, but she was unable to learn anything. Wanting a scapegoat for everything going wrong, France convicted her of spying for Germany and claimed her makeup was invisible ink. The prosecution had argued that she was too attractive to be trustworthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.