HIGH POINT, NC – On Nov. 2, 2020, a juvenile victim reported being sexually assaulted over multiple years by their swim club coach. Through investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Aaron Philip Key (W/M, 27, of Raleigh).
Key was charged with 12 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.
On January 5, 2021, Key was arrested on all outstanding warrants. Key was transported to the magistrate’s office and received a $250,000 secured bond and was placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Detective P. Mustian is the investigator in charge of the case. Det. Mustian can be reached at 336-887- 7964.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android
Case Report Number: 2020-32266
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.