Smoke is in the air on North Main Street in High Point but it comes from the successful first year at Southerlands Cigar Lounge.
“In the beginning, it was a dream and now it has come true,” said founder and co-owner Wayne Southerland.
Housed in the former Pizza Hut building, located at 804 N. Main St., Southerlands has become the premiere spot for a relaxing cigar, good music, and top-shelf drinks. Celebrating its first anniversary, the business has a whole week of activities to celebrate. There was a comedy show featuring Darren DJ Sander and a meet and greet on Tuesday. Today, there will be a birthday party celebrating founder and co-owner Wayne Southerland at 6 p.m., and live music from Tanya Ross Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday kicks-off with the lounge’s annual golf tournament at Oak Hollow Golf Course, followed by the new Elite Suite reveal at 5:30 p.m. and ends with the weekly Ladies Night event at 7 p.m.
“Overall, the concept of Southerlands is to give people a place to go, relax and enjoy themselves,” Southerland explained. “A place to come wind down in a relaxing and safe environment.”
Southerland came up with the concept and enlisted the help of co-owners Tiffany Fisher, Hope Rush, and Michael McNair. To make sure they were on the right track they visited several cigar lounges in different cities in hopes to bring the right upscale to the city. Southerlands business model allows for annual memberships and daily drop-in rates. It offers leather furniture, ample seating, and private rooms for members to rent. The space is big enough to dance and intimate enough to have a private conversation. There are selections for every type of cigar enthusiast, from novice to connoisseur. If being inside isn’t your thing, Southerlands offers a 700-square-foot outdoor deck.
“There was nowhere to actually enjoy a nice cigar, on the inside, without having to go to Raleigh, Charlotte, or somewhere of that nature,” he said.
Southerlands has quickly become a communal space in High Point. There are learning sessions, mental health roundtables, game and karaoke nights, ladies’ nights, and networking events for professionals. They host charity golf tournaments, Christmas toy drives, and Breast Cancer Awareness/Research fundraisers.
This isn’t an all-boys club and that was intentional. Co-owners Fisher and Rush wanted to make sure that ladies could come and enjoy themselves, a good cigar and not be worried about anything else. They hold informational sessions for women, women’s empowerment and networking events, and there’s a fully stocked women’s restroom catering to every lady that enters the building.
“Hope and I wanted to be intentional about making women feel welcome. We host smoke and learns. We want this to be a place for sisters of the leaf.”
Fisher said that she loves seeing the range of customers that come to the lounge.
“Everyone is welcome and we want everybody to come and be a part,” she said. “Young, old. Smokers, nonsmokers. I feel like our lounge is a vibe and place where everyone can come and relax. We love that people see this as a classy place. It (Southerlands) shows that our heart and goal are in the right place.”
That feeling is by design.
“The very first words you hear when you walk thru the door is ‘Welcome to Southerlands.’ Welcoming is the kind of experience I want them to have from the beginning to the end when they leave,” Southerland explained. “Come relax and enjoy a good cigar. If you want something to drink, you can drink with it. Have fun, relax, and enjoy the experience of Southerlands.”
While it seems surreal that they have completed a year in business, the group is celebrating the victories of success. Throughout the year, they’ve received plenty of feedback from customers. That includes the suggestion for a weeklong celebration.
“I think people are excited. People were glad that we were doing something for the entire week and not one day. That gives people an opportunity to come and celebrate with us,” Fisher said.
“I’m excited and thrilled. I want to continue to make sure all our t’s are crossed and our i’s dotted. It’s kind of a big deal.”
One thing that is certain, there’s no cloud around the future of Southerlands. Entering the business with a five-year plan, the group is hoping to expand and continue to get the word out. Most recently, they have taken part in High Point’s Social Saturdays, where residents can hop on a trolley, and visit different small businesses in High Point.
“It gives people an opportunity to come in and visit us. We’re hopeful that there will be people that will come in that wouldn’t normally come.”
Fisher says that she wants to see people enjoying themselves.
“It’s a vibe.”
For Southerland, being able to see his dream come to fruition this past year has been an “amazing ride.”
“I’m enjoying the ride and hope to continue doing so.”
For more information about events, memberships and more, visit https://www.southerlandscigarlounge.com.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
