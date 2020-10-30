GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2020) – On October 29, 2020 at approximately 11:57 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department was called to Mandela Court in reference to a burglary of residence in progress. As the officer approached the residence on foot, the suspect shot at the officer. The officer returned fire striking the suspect.
Officers took the suspect into custody and rendered aid before he was transported to a local hospital. The suspect, identified as Aaron Nehemiah Turner, 20 years old, of Greensboro is currently in critical but stable condition. The officer was not injured. As is standard protocol, the officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Upon completion of the criminal investigation the Guilford County District Attorney will review the investigation. As is departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.
