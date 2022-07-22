Suspect in Custody After Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2022) – On 07/20/2022 at approximately 1800 hours, Greensboro Police obtained information from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a person had been assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. The victim had been transported to a rural area in Rockingham County and left with life threatening injuries. In addition; the victim’s vehicle had also been stolen. After being located in Rockingham County, the victim was taken to a local hospital due to the life threatening injuries that were received from the assault.
Greensboro Police Officers began conducting an investigation after learning of the abduction. A vehicle matching the victim’s vehicle was later located in the area of Spring Garden St. Follow-up detectives were able to determine that Dewonyea Malone was involved with the abduction and the assault.
On 07/21/2022 Dewonyea Malone was placed under arrest for the following charges: Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Motor Vehicle, Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Kidnapping.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
