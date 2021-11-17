Superior Court Judge rebukes Guilford County DA

A North Carolina Superior Court Judge has issued an unusual order which appears to publicly rebuke Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump for the number of pending murder cases currently stalled in the courts.
Craig’s “ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER FOR SPECIAL CRIMINAL SUPERIOR COURT ADMINISTRATIVE SESSIONS: WEEK OF 12/13/21,” which the Senior Resident Judge for District 18 signed on Friday, states that unscheduled first-degree murder cases have “reached unprecedented numbers,” and that approximately 100 have been pending for “at least two years.”
The order acknowledges that some of the delays can be attributed to the pandemic, but charges that the Guilford County District Attorney and Capital Defender “have been slow to address this backlog as the operations of the Guilford County Courts are returning to pre-pandemic levels.”
What several Greensboro attorneys have told YES! Weekly is particularly remarkable about this order is Craig’s statement that he’d personally requested that Crump “prepare and disseminate calendars for special administrative sessions for the week of December 13, 2021, to address the status of all first-degree murder cases that have been pending for two years or longer,” and that Crump declined this request. Now Craig has officially ordered Crump to comply.
Craig’s concluding paragraphs compel Crump to “prepare and publish Administrative Calendars for the week of December 13, 2021,” according to the following schedule:
“For the approximately 22 first-degree murder cases that have been pending for more than two years and which originate in the High Point venue, a two-day calendar shall be disseminated, covering December 13 and 14, 2021. The Court will begin each day at 9:30 a.m. and cases shall be scheduled in fifteen-minute increments, with the oldest case being heard first. For the approximately 78 cases that originate in the Greensboro venue and which have been pending for more than two years, a three-day calendar will be disseminated, and these cases shall be scheduled for hearing on December 15, 16, and 17, 2021, beginning at 9:30 a.m each day.”
The order then states that pending motions or questions concerning counsel will be heard by the Court, “with a goal of setting trial dates during the year 2022,” and that he has requested Special Sessions for Guilford County Superior Court in Greensboro in February, March, May, July “and continuing each month thereafter until the end of 2022.”
Public Defender Brennan Aberle, whose client Leon Brimley has been held without trial in the Guilford County Jail since his June 2019 arrest on charges of first-degree murder, told YES! Weekly that Judge Craig’s order was “highly unusual,” but that Crump’s apparent refusal to comply with Craig’s earlier request was even more so.
“The chief resident judge essentially calling out the district attorney in a public order by stating that she declined his request is something I’ve never encountered or even heard of in my ten years of practice. But it’s even weirder that the DA apparently forced the judge’s hand by declining to move these cases along.”
Aberle explained that Craig asked Crump to “simply calendar a special session with these long-pending murder cases on it, as basically a status conference to see what’s holding them up.” Doing so is important, said Aberle, for two reasons. “If any of these people are falsely accused, they are sitting in jail on extraordinarily high bonds, some of them for more than two years, just awaiting their day in court. And with those who may be guilty, victims’ families have waited for years with nothing happening, while the courts are trying ridiculous offenses.”
While many states have neutral trial court administrators to handle calendaring, North Carolina gives this authority to its district attorneys. Aberle called this “incredibly problematic,” alleging it “allows DAs to judge-shop or sit on cases.” But, he explained, even in North Carolina, it’s not solely at a DA’s discretion, due to both the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of a speedy trial, and because “judges have an inherent authority to control the calendars in front of them.”
In Guilford County, 25 assistant district attorneys have resigned or been fired since Crump took office in 2019. Aberle alleges “this is evidence of a toxic culture in the DA’s office,” adding that Crump has prosecuted “48 jury trials in 2021 alone, and lost 41 of them.” Aberle called the “vast majority of these,” including nine in which he was the public defender, “petty offenses,” whereas his client who faces a murder charge has done so for over two years.
Greensboro Attorney Graham Holt agrees with Aberle’s assessment.
“It’s a DA’s duty to prosecute cases,” wrote Holt in a Sunday email. “The fact that a Superior Court Judge felt the need to step in and force the DA to address a backlog of cases speaks volumes about our current elected DA. People charged with murder are languishing in jail without getting their day in court. Families of victims are forced, completely unnecessarily, to wait for the closure they so desperately need.”
Avery Crump has not responded to YES! Weekly’s request for comment. This article will be updated if she does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.