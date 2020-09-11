Youth Demand Resignation to Protect Their Vote
GREENSBORO - On September 10th at 7 a.m. members of Sunrise Movement hubs in North Carolina as well as the Triad Central labor council, Guilford for All, and Greensboro Rising came together to host a Wide Awake Action at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s house to demand he “wake up” to the demands of the youth generation and resign immediately.
A list of demands were brought by protestors to DeJoy’s house, centering around topics such as the erosion of democracy, the climate crisis, gerrymandering, mail-in-voting and postal workers.
The event highlighted DeJoy’s dismantling of the United States Post Office. Protestors called it an attack on workers as well as what remains of American Democracy.
Many chants and speeches pointed out that DeJoy maintains millions of dollars of stocks in USPS competitors, that DeJoy unlawfully encouraged employees to donate to the GOP and has cut postal office funding in an attempt to prevent mail-in-voting. The protestors called this a deliberate attack on the voice of the American people.
“What DeJoy is doing is almost surgical for repressing student votes. A whole lot of us aren’t living in the same place where we registered, so we are having to rely on mail-in, absentee voting, and same day registration,” said Sunrise Chapel Hill-Carrboro member Ella Carter. “Now DeJoy is taking apart the post office from the inside, making it that much harder for all of us to vote while we are already overwhelmed with Covid-19, systemic racism, and everything 2020 has dumped on us. DeJoy is effectively robbing us of our voice by crippling mail in voting.”
The protestors held signs that said “Wake Up DeJoy, Stop Dismantling Democracy,” “Defend the Post Office,” “DeJoy Doesn’t Deliver, Postal Workers Do,” “DeJoy: Resign Now,” “Protect Our Votes” and “Protect BIPOC Votes.”
“DeJoy was the largest donor to the (Greensboro) Police Foundation in 2019, and we know what’s going on. He’s trying to steal our future here, he already stole the future of Marcus Deon Smith, an unarmed Black homeless man who was murdered by police,” said Casey Thomas, representing Greensboro Rising and Guilford for All. “It’s all connected; the climate is under attack by the same people who are allowing Black and working class people to be under attack. We must organize, educate ourselves, and vote.”
###
About Sunrise Movement North Carolina
Sunrise NC is a state branch of the national Sunrise Movement youth climate justice movement, composed of middle and high school students, college students, 20-somethings, and millennials, who are committed to fighting for a Green New Deal and a just recovery for poor, working class, young, and/or people of color in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.