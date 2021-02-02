GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2021) – On February 1, at approximately 8:30 pm Jonathan Emmanuel Smith, 26 years old of Greensboro, was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. A witness described a white truck leaving the scene north on Summit Avenue. Preliminary Examination of the debris appeared to indicate a Ford or Dodge vehicle.
Mr. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he died of the injuries sustained in the crash. The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction team is conducting the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
