Summertime Brews Festival returns to the Coliseum

It’s time for a cold brew and some hot tunes!
The 17th Annual Rock 92/1075KZL Summertime Brews Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Saturday, July 24 after going virtual last year.
The event, presented by Bestway Grocery, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. and will offer attendees more than 100 different beers, ciders, ales and meads to sample. General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets, which allow for noon admission and VIP craft beer samplings, are $70. Unlike previous years, attendees will use disposable cups this year to prevent items being passed around, according to the website.
Branded as North Carolina’s Largest Beer Festival, an admission ticket includes beer samples, food trucks, vendors and live music from The Plaids and The League of Ordinary Gentlemen. A portion of all proceeds go to the Animal Rescue Foster Program.
No attendees under 21 will be admitted and serving time ends at 6 p.m.
Triad Craft Beer Week is July 14-20 and celebrates Triad Beers in conjunction with the Triad Brewers Alliance. In conjunction with the Triad Brewer’s Alliance, there will be a special IPA sampling during the VIP session.
The Brewery Lineup this year includes local favorites: Angry Troll Brewing (Elkin), Austin Eastciders, Bhramari Brewing Company (Asheville), Brown Truck Brewery (High Point), Bull City Ciderworks (Greensboro), Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company (Winston-Salem), Foothills Brewing (Winston-Salem), Four Saints Brewing Company (Asheboro), Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse (Lexington), Goofy Foot Taproom and Brewery (High Point) Gypsy Road Brewing Company (Kernersville), Kernersville Brewing Company (Kernersville), Little Brother Brewing (Greensboro), New Belgium Brewing (Asheville), Oden Brewing Co. (Greensboro), Paddled South Brewing Co. (High Point), Pig Pounder Brewery (Greensboro), Red Oak (Whitsett), South End Brewing (Greensboro), Twin Leaf Brewery (Asheville), Wehrloom Honey (Asheville), Wicked Weed Brewing (Asheville), and Wiseman Brewing (Winston-Salem).
Tickets for the Summertime Brews Festival are on sale at Bestway Grocery as well as the Coliseum Box Office, online at the event website and at Ticketmaster.com. Advance ticket sales include two prices and entry times to the Festival.
For ticket pricing and times, visit www.summertimebrews.com
