KINGS BAY, Ga. – A Summerfield, North Carolina, native is serving aboard USS Tennessee, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
|Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st
Class Amanda Rae Moreno
Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Corey, a 2009 Northwest Guilford High School graduate, joined the Navy six and a half years ago.
“I’ve known I wanted to serve in the Navy since I was 17 years old,” said Corey. “I like the health and educational opportunities the Navy provides.”
Today, Corey serves as a machinist’s mate (nuclear), whose responsibilities include operating nuclear power plants.
“We are in charge of chemistry and radiological controls,” added Corey.
According to Corey, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Summerfield.
“Summerfield is a small town,” said Corey. “In Summerfield, you get a sense of camaraderie and community. You also trust your neighbors. These are pretty big things I brought with me into the Navy.”
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes. As a member of the submarine force, Corey is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Corey is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy protects the oceans, deters aggression and prevents other countries from reaching our shores,” said Corey.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
“We do two big things here in King’s Bay: we send SSBNs on Strategic Deterrence Patrols and we forward deploy our guided missile submarines overseas,” said Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten. “This work is essential to uphold the number one mission of the Navy: strategic deterrence. And this is the only home port for both of these types of submarines on the East Coast.”
Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades, Kings Bay has been home to Ohio Class SSBN ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
As Corey and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I am reenlisting soon,” added Corey. “I have kids and want to provide a better life for them.”
