Students and Strings: Classical Music Returns to the Triad

The 61st season of the Eastern Music Festival opened on Saturday, June 25th, and will run through Saturday, July 30. The summer educational and performance institution is held on Guilford College’s campus and will feature more than 60 performances throughout Greensboro and at least one in Boone at Appalachian State University.
This year’s festival will return to full-capacity, in-person status this year, after being canceled in 2020 and operating at a limited capacity in 2021, due to COVID-19.
“The last few years have proven that anything is possible even under the most challenging circumstances, but with eyes on the horizon, the ability to produce a full-scale festival on par with festivals in years past this summer brings immense joy to the entire EMF family,” said Chris Williams, EMF Executive Director, in a media release.
The community is excited about the return of music from EMF, according to its Media and Communications Director Erika Frazier. She said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive and supportive.” At this time, the organization is expecting to see pre-COVID level attendance.
“So far this season, we have either come close to or met those goals and are confident this trend will continue throughout the season. As always, our students and faculty make up a huge portion of attendees and they are doing a great job of showing up so far,” she said.
The nationally-recognized festival music and summer education program is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and provides guidance and encouragement for young musicians from across the globe that are interested in dedicating their careers to the arts.
The five-week program allows students first-hand experience and also gives them a chance to work with some of the biggest artists in their field, under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz.
“For longtime classical music lovers and newly interested ones, EMF offers a rare opportunity to see this kind of music live and during the summer at an affordable rate. Not only do we provide entertainment and education, but we also have extensive involvement in the community and with local students. EMF partners with The Music Academy which provides young children with the opportunity for an up-close and personal experience with some of the nation’s top orchestral musicians,” said Frazier. Another example of these close community ties is the “Encircling the City” with our orchestral fellows, where free concerts take place at the local libraries and other community spaces in the Triad. Throughout the five weeks, EMF touches and engages as many lives as possible with its partnerships with organizations that create an overall mutually beneficial experience.”
Like with many things, Frazier said that the greatest satisfaction includes the excitement and joy from the children at the end of the performances.
“Students are gaining professional experience attending master classes and seminars by virtuoso concertmasters and performers, as well as learning skills alongside world-renowned artists, such as David Kim, Lara St. John, etc. Students also get opportunities to play in chamber groups coached by faculty. They are challenged in a similar way they would be in a professional orchestra. Many of our students thrive and go on to become notable alumni of EMF that have chairs in professional orchestras around the world and are now teaching at many of the top universities in the States,” Frazier said. “One of the best parts of EMF is the moments captured at the end of concerts when students and faculty greet each other with hugs, high-fives, and fist bumps to congratulate each other. It is worth staying till the very end to see this happen.”
This year’s schedule includes Signature Performances by EMF faculty artists, Chamber music by Easter Chamber Players and student chamber recitals, and performances by the Easter Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz. The season has already featured Pianist William Wolfram in recital and a “pay what you can” evening featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra and both EMF Young Artist Orchestras showcasing music by Beethoven and Brahms. The season will also feature performances by guest artists Lara St. John on the violin; Santiago Rodriguez on piano; Alexander Toradze on the piano; Jason Vieaux on guitar; Jeff Multer on the violin; and Julian Schwarz on cello.
This year’s session will also offer a String Leadership Program, designed for musicians 18-23 looking for hands-on experience to prepare for a career as a section leader or concertmaster. Participants are mentored by EMF music director Gerard Schwarz, and EMF string faculty Scott Flavin and Adeyla Nartadjieva.
Tonight’s July 6th Signature Performance of the Euphonium-Tuba Institute showcase is a special one, indeed. It is dedicated to the memory of EMF board member Dr. Dennis W. AsKew, a professor at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and a staple in the city’s arts community. AsKew was also the principal tuba player for The North Carolina Brass Band.
The performance, held in Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, will feature EMF faculty artists Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall, the EMF Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble, and the North Carolina Brass Band led by Dr. Brian Meixner.
“Losing Dennis so suddenly was shocking and left a huge void in me. He was such an incredible presence and supporter of all things euphonium and tuba. He hosted our international conference in 2002 and gave me my first opportunity to play as a soloist with the professional orchestra,” said Thurman in a media release. “I’ll always be indebted to him for that. This will be one of many times that I honor him through music and it’s my hope that the community that he serves so well will come to the concert to help us remember this great man.”
In the second half of the concert, AsKew’s son, Alex, will conduct a piece in the program.
“Dennis was adored by all who knew him, a generous and kind spirit who loved his family and was genuinely friendly to everyone. He was a masterful musician, a leader in the band, and admired by his fellow members,” Meixner said.
Masks are highly recommended indoors and in large groups but are not required. For more information, tickets, and performance times, visit easternmusicfestival.org.
2022 Season Highlights:
Below are a few season performances highlighted by EMF. You can find a full schedule on their website.
Wednesday, July 6: Euphonium-Tuba Institute showcase featuring performances by esteemed faculty members Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall, the EMF Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble, and the North Carolina Brass Band led by Dr. Brian Meixner
Thursday, July 7: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Friday, July 8: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Saturday, July 9: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz featuring Santiago Rodriguez on piano
Tuesday, July 12: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players
Wednesday, July 13: EMF and Greensboro Opera present two “I Love Paris” programs of operatic and popular music — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Temple Emanuel
Thursday, July 14: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Friday, July 15: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Tuesday, July 19: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players and a special performance by The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano)
Wednesday, July 20: “Percussion Explorations” featuring the EMF percussion faculty
Thursday, July 21: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Friday, July 22: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Sunday, July 24: EMF String Fellows Recital
Monday, July 25: “Overtures” by the Eastern Festival Orchestra led by the Festivals’ Conducting Scholars
Tuesday, July 26: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players
Wednesday, July 27: Classical Guitar Summit featuring performances by faculty members Kami Rowan, JIJI, and Jason Vieaux, and EMF Young Artists held at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro
Thursday, July 28: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Friday, July 29: EMF Young Artist Orchestras
Saturday, July 30: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by maestro Gerard Schwarz featuring guest artists Marika Bournaki on piano, as well as faculty members Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Jason Vieaux, guitar; and Chris Gekker, trumpet
